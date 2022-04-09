KontraS urges Jokowi to dismiss ministers who continue to deploy presidential issues for 3 periods





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered his ministers not to talk about postponing the election or extending the presidency. Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Contrast) urged Jokowi to remove the minister who continued to talk about 3 terms. ContraS Deputy Coordinator Rivanlee Anandar first spoke of the talk of extending the presidential term and postponing elections as a form of collusion between political elites. He said it was seen by officials who did it in a structured way. “The rhetoric about extending the mandate and postponing the elections is clearly a form of political collusion among the elites. It was done in a structured way, because it was done by officials in the government structure,” Rivanlee told reporters. journalists. , Saturday (04/09/2022). Rivanlee suspects this speech coming from the cabinet of the Palace. He felt that there was a systematic consolidation of the discourse on the extension of the mandate and the postponement of the election. “Escalation is also aimed at mobilizing lower government structures such as the village chief. In addition to being structured, consolidation is also carried out in a very systematic way, as it is very clear that planning and mobilization are perceived as mature,” Rivanlee explained. He then stated KontraS’ position against all talk about extending the term and postponing the election through various methods, such as amendments to the 1945 Constitution. He also urged Jokowi to dismiss ministers who continued to deploy speeches on the extension of the presidential mandate. “KontraS rejects all talk about extending the term and postponing the election through various methods such as amending the 1945 Constitution because there is no urgency and the people do not want the amendment “, said Rivanlee. “This can be done concretely by President Joko Widodo by removing the ministers who continue to roll out speeches on the extension of the presidential term. In addition, all parties, especially the elite and political parties, must stop rolling out the speech about postponing the election and extending this term,” he added. Learn more on the next page.

