Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya is scheduled to open on April 14; check the pictures





The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, a museum dedicated to India’s prime ministers, will be inaugurated on April 14 to coincide with BR Ambedkar’s birthday. The museum recognizes the contribution of all prime ministers, regardless of their ideology or mandate, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. Built at Delhi’s Teen Murti Estate, the museum covers the lives and times of India’s 14 prime ministers to date and will showcase their contributions. It is a venture led by Prime Minister Modi which aims to educate and inspire the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all Prime Ministers of India. Meanwhile, the collections and works of Jawaharlal Nehru will remain at the Nehru Memorial Museum, which is updated with a technologically advanced exhibit of the life and contribution of the country’s first prime minister. Starting from India’s freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution, the Sangrahalaya then recounts how Indian prime ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the overall progress of the country. The guiding principle has been to recognize the contribution of all Premiers in a non-partisan manner. Rare photographs, speeches, video clips, diaries, interviews and original writings of former prime ministers would be on display. The design of the museum building is inspired by the rising history of India, shaped and molded by its rulers. It incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices as no trees have been felled or transplanted. The total building area is 10,491 square meters. The logo of the building depicts the hands of the Indian people holding the Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy. The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya used state-of-the-art technology-based interfaces to present information in an easy and interesting way, especially for young people. Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations, etc. were used to make the content of the exhibition highly interactive. Read also : Language preserves culture, heritage of society, PM Modi says in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

