The THR settlement for PNS 2022 is still in Jokowi’s hands, when will it be liquidated?





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The government will ensure to provide the Hari Raya or THR stipend to civil servants (PNS). Usually, THR PNS will be given to PNS before religious holidays such as Idul Fitri. In the THR scheme for the disbursement of the PNS in 2021, it was given in stages. The first disbursement on the H-10 at D-5 Eid. The certainty as to the disbursement of the THR is indeed expected by the civil servants of the State (ASN) or civil servants at the start of the month of Ramadan, in particular at the approach of Eid al-Fitr. The THRPNS payment plan is set out in Section 11, Number 14 of the State Revenue and Expenditure Act or State Finance Act 2022. In addition to allowances, the government will also prepare a budget for the salaries of the 13 civil servants. But when will the THR Lebaran 2022 be received by officials? Finance Minister Yustinus Prastowo’s special staff said the timing of disbursement and rules regarding THR for civil servants are still in the hands of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Later, Jokowi himself will announce the THR for officials. “As far as I know, he is still president and he will announce it later,” Yustinus told Liputan6.com in Jakarta on Saturday (04/09/2022). Previously, the head of the data, communication and public information bureau of the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB), Mohammad Averrouce asked officials to be patient as the government was in the process of finalize it. “The civil servants’ THR is in discussion with the Ministry of Finance and related agencies, yes there will be a PP,” Averrouce told Liputan6.com. Averrouce said the timing of payment was now awaiting a policy which was technically regulated by the Ministry of Finance. However, at the time of the separation, the Ministry of Finance was unwilling to provide information on this. Similar to last year’s rules, namely Regulation of the Minister of Finance (PMK) number 42/PMK.05/2021, the amount of THR for civil servants from the 2021 APBN allowance consists of the component of the base salary plus attached allowances, minus the performance allowance (tukin). * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing the desired keyword.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/bisnis/read/4934394/aturan-thr-pns-2022-masih-di-tangan-jokowi-kapan-cair The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos