Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan Schools; ‘Vajpayee lost by 1 vote; did not violate the Constitution”





Speaking strongly to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion, PML(N) Vice-Chair Maryam Nawaz reminded him of India’s stellar example. Taking to Twitter on Friday night, she pointed out that no Indian Prime Minister facing a motion of no confidence has violated the Constitution, democracy and ethics. So far, 27 no-confidence motions have been tabled against prime ministers in India, while three prime ministers – Vice President Singh, HD Deve Gowda and Atal Bihari Vajpayee have lost power. Interestingly, the daughter of ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif specifically mentioned the case of Vajpayee where he graciously accepted defeat after losing by one vote.

Maryam Nawaz said: “There were 27 no-confidence motions against the various prime ministers who were reciting the anthems of India. Nobody messed with the constitution, democracy and ethics. Vajpayee lost by one vote , returned home – did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage like you (Imran Khan)!”

His reaction came following Imran Khan’s address to the nation in which he said he would not accept an “imported government” led by the opposition. Reluctantly accepting the Supreme Court’s verdict, he lamented that no action had been taken regarding the horse trade. Observing that Pakistan had become a joke and a “banana republic”, he praised India for having an independent foreign policy. On this occasion, he called for massive demonstrations on Sunday after the Isha prayers.

Imran Khan ‘clean bowled’ by SC

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 when National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri rejected the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without a vote. The PTI-led government faced imminent defeat, with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 members of the National Assembly, even without considering the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion was linked to efforts by a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-confidence motion, the Pakistani Prime Minister revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave the way for new elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to remain in office until an interim prime minister was appointed. However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan took cognizance of this case, issued an opinion and clarified that the actions taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri will be subject to the final verdict of the courts.

On Thursday evening, a panel of 5 SC judges unanimously ruled that Suri’s decision to reject the motion of no confidence was unconstitutional and reinstated the National Assembly. Additionally, he ordered President Asad Qaiser to convene the session for the vote of no confidence no later than 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Closing all possible loopholes, he also clarified that the session cannot be adjourned until the election of the new Prime Minister is conducted in the scenario where the opposition wins the vote of no confidence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/maryam-nawaz-schools-imran-khan-vajpayee-lost-by-1-vote-didnt-violate-constitution-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos