Politics
Anger in Shanghai over China’s zero COVID strategy is growing and it’s not good news for Xi Jinping
Concern over food shortages in Shanghai and strict policies that separate children from parents have prompted locals to speak out against Communist Party rule. This doesn’t bode well for President Xi Jinping as he eyes a third five-year term
China’s aggressive no-COVID policy is not sitting well with Shanghai residents as the city grapples with its worst crisis since the pandemic began. The financial hub on Friday announced a record 21,000 cases and a third straight day of testing.
The city has been under strict lockdown for two weeks with all movement restricted, but there appears to be no stopping the coronavirus outbreak. Many of its 26 million residents are seething and speaking out against Communist Party rule, which is almost unheard of in the country.
Videos from Shanghai have found their way onto social media. Tired of the government’s hard-line policy, residents are outraged by shortages of food and basic necessities, strict quarantines and senseless rules.
In a particularly horrifying video clip verified by AFP, a person in a hazmat suit is seen bludgeoning a corgi dog to death in the street. A Shanghai state-run media outlet said on Thursday that the local neighborhood committee admitted shooting the creature because it was afraid of being infected, but acknowledged the act was reckless, the news agency reports.
The video has gone viral despite China’s strict internet censorship.
This Corgi Post Keeps Being Shared On My WeChat Moments, Shanghai Resident Says AFP, requesting anonymity. I think a lot of people will try to take action through petitions and talking to their community…so hopefully the anger and fear will turn into something more positive.
Food shortage
Supermarkets continue to be closed in the city and deliveries are limited. Residents have to largely rely on official delivery channels, which are lagging due to increased demand, for supplies.
There are videos of residents locked down chanting we want food and we want freedom. In a video, we see citizens going to their balconies and protesting against the lack of supplies. Control your souls for freedom. Don’t open the window and don’t sing, a disgruntled resident allegedly said in the video.
Shanghai is struggling to get meat, rice and other supplies. People complain that online grocery stores are often sold out. Some received government food parcels containing meat and vegetables for a few days. But without knowing when they will be allowed out, anxiety mounts, reports PA.
According to Zhang Yu, 33, her family of eight eats three meals a day but has cut down on noodles for lunch. They received no government assistance. We read on the news that there is (food), but we just can’t buy it, she said PA. As soon as you access the grocery app, today’s orders are filled.
Other viral videos whose locations have been verified by AFP appear to show locals brawling with officials dressed in hazmat and bursting through a barricade into a street shouting: We want to eat cheap vegetables!
No eating, no kissing
The anger is unprecedented in Shanghai and has shocked even supporters of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
After a public outcry over the isolation of children who test positive from their parents, city officials made an exception. Parents could apply to stay with children with special needs and accompany them if they fully understand the health risks and sign an agreement, according to Shanghai authorities.
Parents should wear masks, dine at a different time from their children’s, avoid sharing items with them and strictly abide by all regulations, said Wu Qianyu of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission. She did not define what constituted special needs, reports Guardian.
That’s not all. Health workers reportedly asked families locked together to eat and sleep separately. Starting tonight, couples must sleep separately, not kiss, hugs are not allowed, and eat separately. Thank you for your corporation, workers said to residents of a housing corporation.
It’s funnier. Starting tonight, the couple must sleep separately, not kiss, hugs are not allowed, and eat separately. Thank you for your company! pic.twitter.com/ekDwLItm7x
Wei Ren (@WR1111F) April 6, 2022
A challenge for Xi
All of this only adds to the discontent of locals who seem to be losing faith in China’s COVID-19 strategy.
For experts, what is happening in Shanghai and the social media backlash exposes the enigma at the heart of central politics.
In terms of balancing the need to protect health with the need to protect socio-economic stability, I’m not sure that’s the right approach, said Yanzhong Huang, senior researcher for global health at the Council on Foreign. Relationships. AFP.
The growing angst is likely to become one of perhaps the biggest challenges for Xi since he took power in 2012, and comes just months before he is expected to secure an unprecedented third term. at a party convention two decades later this year, reports Bloomberg.
There is a risk of slow discontent if lockdown measures spread across China, said Chen Shih-Min, associate professor of political science at National Taiwan University. Bloomberg. And if his viral strategy spins out of control and heavily affects his economy, it won’t look good as Xi attempts a third term. At this point, Xi will have no choice but to step up his nationalist agenda.
Curbs in other cities
Meanwhile, China continues to tighten restrictions in other parts of the country, even those without infections.
Zhengzhou, in central Henan province, is testing all 12.6 million people after finding a few asymptomatic cases in recent days. Beijing has stepped up regular screening of employees in key areas of the city, requiring all staff at aged care agencies, schools and institutions handling imported goods to take tests at least once a week, reports Reuters.
In Shizong county in southwest China’s Yunnan province, shops were closed, transport suspended and residents banned from leaving their towns or villages after an asymptomatic person returned home from Shanghai and infected a household member, the news agency reports.
Currently, 23 Chinese cities have implemented full or partial lockdowns.
The human and economic costs of China’s zero COVID policy are enormous, and the country is stepping back even as the world recovers from the pandemic.
