UK cost of living crisis ‘will get worse’, admits Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson earlier this week confessed that some struggling Britons are faced with the choice between heating their homes or feeding their families and said tonight it will get worse

Britain's cost of living crisis will get worse, Boris Johnson has admitted tonight. The Prime Minister said soaring bills were already the biggest problem for Britons – who he admitted this week faced choices between heating and food. Still, he told GB News: It's going to get harder. Inflation is expected to peak at nearly 9% later this year and energy bills, which have already risen by 693 per year as of April 1, are expected to rise further in October. Told it was going to get worse, Mr Johnson replied: It is yes, it is. And then it will get better. Yeah. Yet he has refused calls from his investigators – husband and wife Tory MPs Philip Davies and Esther McVey – to cut VAT on fuel or reverse his 1.25 point National Insurance hike which hit on 6 april.













Picture: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Prime Minister has stressed that he will raise National Insurance payment thresholds from July, which will cancel the rise for most people earning less than 37,000. But at the same time, it freezes income tax payment thresholds in a stealth tax that will get a little tougher over time. Pointing to a portrait of Margaret Thatcher, he proclaimed: In hard times, Mrs. Thatcher had very, very high government expenditure as a proportion of GDP because of the economic difficulties the country was in. So something like Covid, I think she would have treated exactly the same. He claimed the NIC threshold change was literally the biggest tax cut in the past 10 years, despite the tax burden reaching its highest level in decades and families suffering the most sharp decline in real disposable income since records began in the 1950s. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister admitted that poorer families will have a choice between heating and eating under his government. Yet he added he had 'absolutely no problem' pushing through anti-protest tax hikes as Britons face rising energy bills, higher prices and inflation rising. Sky News asked him: "What would you say to families trying to make ends meet? Buy cheaper food? Don't replace clothes? Turn the thermostat down or turn it off completely? What should people do? The Prime Minister replied: People are obviously going to be faced with choices that they are going to have to make. We in government will do everything in our power to help you. But he defended his National Insurance hike from today. Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, he said: I have absolutely no problem with it. We have to do the hard things."

