Vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan after 8 p.m., according to reports: LIVE updates | world news





April 9, 2022, 3:03 p.m.

Vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan expected after 8 p.m.: Pakistani media (ANI)

April 9, 2022, 2:12 p.m.

A delegation of Pakistani opposition leaders met with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in his chamber and demanded an immediate vote on the no-confidence motion that could seal the fate of Prime Minister Imran Khan, after the adjournment of the session because of the heckling in Parliament.

April 9, 2022, 1:46 p.m.

After convening for the crucial session meant to decide the fate of Imran Khan’s government, which is facing a vote of no confidence, Pakistan’s National Assembly adjourned for an hour and a half. At that time, Imran Khan was not in the House. While the Chamber was supposed to resume hearings at 1:00 p.m. IST (12:30 p.m. local time), the proceedings have yet to begin.

April 9, 2022, 11:39

The proceedings of the National Assembly of Pakistan have been adjourned till 12:30 p.m. (local time), which is approximately 1:00 p.m. India time.

April 9, 2022, 11:39

“It is the opposition’s constitutional right to put forward a no-confidence motion against the government, and it is the government’s duty to defend it,” Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. in the National Assembly.

April 9, 2022, 11:38

“I hope you (the President) will carry out today’s business of the House in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court. I urge you to uphold the Constitution and the law. You must seize this moment with your conviction “said Shahbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition. in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

I trust that you (the Speaker) will conduct today’s business of the House as ordered by the Supreme Court. I urge you to defend the Constitution and the law. You must seize this moment with your conviction: Shahbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/3H7c1jWxfH

9 April 2022, 10:48

The vote on the no-confidence motion may be postponed until next week, according to Federal Minister of Information and Law Fawad Chaudhry, Geo News from Pakistan reports. (ANI)

April 9, 2022, 10:34

Islamabad | Pakistan’s National Assembly meets today to vote on a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/IrtbSXQZ5y

April 9, 2022, 10:26

Is this the end of the road for Imran Khan? Keep following our live updates.

9 April 2022, 10:17

Members of the National Assembly have started arriving in parliament ahead of the no-confidence vote following the Supreme Court’s order, Pakistani media reported.

9 April 2022, 10:16

In recent weeks, Imran Khan has spoken of a “threatening letter” and claimed it was part of a foreign plot to impeach him because it was not acceptable to follow an independent foreign policy. He said he really wanted people to be able to see the document, but he refused to share it for national security reasons. But he shares the gist of it in his own words. In his final address to the nation on Friday evening, Khan repeated his allegations that a US diplomat had threatened regime change in Pakistan.

April 9, 2022, 10:15 a.m.

According to the “agenda” published by the secretariat of the National Assembly on Friday, April 7, the vote on the motion of censure occupies the fourth position in the six-point agenda of the National Assembly (AN), the lowest House of Parliament, today (April 8).

April 9, 2022, 10:14 a.m.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party led by Imran Khan has pledged to make things as difficult as possible for the opposition, whether it’s creating obstacles in the voting process or prevent the election of opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif as the new leader of the house, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

April 9, 2022, 10:14 a.m.

Opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan. They garnered more than enough support with the help of some ruling coalition allies and rebels from the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

