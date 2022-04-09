Politics
Be tough on China | Washington Examiner
FFormer President Donald Trump sent America a wake-up call when he stood up to China, called it a threat to the international community and demanded better deals to protect American workers.
Before Trump’s hardening strategy, China was taking advantage of us. Companies have moved jobs to China, in search of cheap labour. They gutted the manufacturing sector of the Americas. Cities that once flourished in Ohio and the Midwest have been hollowed out. Factories closed, jobs disappeared, families were uprooted and communities were devastated.
I work with businesses in Ohio and across the country. I know the threat China poses to our economy because I have sat at the negotiating table with dozens of so-called Chinese businessmen who are corrupt, stealing our technology and trade secrets while responding to the Party Chinese communist.
Frankly, I’ve seen the mess Washington politicians have created with bad trade deals. Politicians look the other way as China undermines our economy, commits atrocities at home and intimidates the world. For the past decade, I’ve told every company that would listen to get out of China.
China is ruled by totalitarian President Xi Jinping, who came to power in 2012 and crushed any chance of Chinese capitalism. Under Xi, the government and military have begun to take control of Chinese businesses. Today, the hold of the Chinese Communist Party on the economy is, once again, almost absolute.
It’s not just the economy. The Chinese Communist Party controls all aspects of life in China. There is no freedom of speech or religion. The CCP spies on its citizens and uses a social credit system to demand obedience to the party line. And while at one point it was hoped that China would embrace some of the West’s freedoms, the reverse has happened: the West has become complicit in Chinese repression.
Western companies are now submitting to Xi’s censorship regime. Hollywood will not make films critical of China. Sports leagues censor players, executives and fans. LeBron James, who is heralded as a woke warrior for social justice in the United States, is cowering before Chinese censors and making excuses for Chinese human rights abuses.
There’s more: In 2013, Xi launched the Belt-and-Road Initiative, which operates like an organized crime syndicate, locking desperate nations into dead-end deals for construction projects with loan terms that would make blush a loan shark. When the inevitable default occurs, China steps in, demanding control of key infrastructure. Some of these infrastructures are already used as de facto bases for the Chinese army.
The Chinese Communist Party engages in widespread industrial espionage, stealing American technology and trade secrets in order to produce counterfeit products to undermine the market.
Free trade with China does not exist. China signs trade deals only to use currency manipulation and illegal subsidies to cheat. The United States has learned the hard way that a trade deal with the Chinese Communist Party isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.
Over the past two years, China’s duplicity has cost lives. The Chinese lied about COVID-19 and denied Western medical access to Wuhan. Millions of people have died around the world because of China’s cover-up. To make matters worse, China shipped faulty medical equipment to countries in desperate need of supplies.
Finally, China is building illegal military bases in the South China Sea and threatening to invade Taiwan. Domestically, Uyghurs in Xinjiang and Buddhists in Tibet face concentration camps, forced sterilization and extermination.
When Trump took office, he was mocked for standing up to China. But he was right. He gave a voice to those of us in the business community who were concerned about China, and that’s one of the reasons I proudly served as Ohio Finance Co-Chair for his 2016 campaign.
China is a dangerous and formidable adversary. We must stay strong.
Mike Gibbons is a Cleveland businessman and is running for US Senate in Ohio.
