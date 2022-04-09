Parties against RSS and Modi should unite, says Rahul Gandhi





He draws a parallel between the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and border hostilities with China



Opposition parties that are against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to meet ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and discussions were underway on a possible framework to bring them together, the official said on Friday. former Congress President Rahul Gandhi while calling veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav. Interacting with reporters, Mr. Gandhi drew parallels between the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and border hostilities with China, and warned the government that Ukraine’s Russian aggression on the Donbass region could serve as a model for China which does not recognize Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. . He claimed that the government is unaware of these developments, but the Chinese have placed their troops in these areas Speaking about the economic situation and rising prices, he said the media was being used to suppress the truth. But when it hurt people then the truth would come out like it did in Sri Lanka. When asked to explain why the electoral mandate was not to the opposition parties, Mr. Gandhi alleged that it was because the total 100% domination of the communication instruments of this country; media is 100% vetted, CBI and Enforcement Branch have suppressed conversations while other institutions have blocked conversations. Opposition Leaders Initiative

His comments are important as several opposition leaders like Telangana leader Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee tried to work on a combined front of regional parties to confront the BJP. . These leaders also reached out to leaders like Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav but held the Congress to away from any such effort. And the most cited argument for trying to work out such an arrangement is that senior leaders will find it difficult to work with a Congress led by Mr. Gandhi. However, the Congress leader found support in Mr Yadav, who recently merged his own political party with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Rahul Gandhi works for the 24X7 party and I think he should become the chairman of the party. Congress should appoint him president only then something big can happen, Yadav said. When Mr. Gandhi was asked to comment on the matter, he dodged the question saying: We will see that. my guru

Describing Mr Yadav as his guru, Mr Gandhi said he was very happy to see him fighting now after a long illness. Supporting the remarks of the RJD leaders that the country was in a very bad state as hatred is spreading to divide the country, Mr. Gandhi remarked that even the economy was suffering because of the politics of hatred. In a country that has no harmony, hatred will increase, inflation will increase, the economy will not prosper and jobs will not be created. You can’t imagine what’s to come, you wouldn’t have seen such a thing in your life. The structure of employment in this country, the backbone of this country, has been broken, he added.

