Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife slams his pro-India stance





As no-confidence motion looms on the horizon for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, in an address to the nation, heaped praise on India.

Calling his neighbor a khuddar quam (self-respecting people), he said that although the two nations gain independence at the same time, no superpower can dictate terms to India, while Pakistan is used as paper of floss and thrown.

In response to this shift in stance on India, his ex-wife and Prime Minister critic Reham Khan took to Twitter to say that Imran Khan had suddenly decided to campaign for India upon realizing that he would no longer win.

He knows he can’t win anymore, so he decided to campaign for India? Khudaar qom suddenly!!

Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 8, 2022

This is not the first time that Imran Khan has praised India. His position has changed since the beginning of the political crisis in Pakistan.

Read also | Imran Khan says he will not accept ‘imported government’; calls for street protests

Taking to Twitter, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif said if the prime minister loves India so much, he should go.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 8, 2022

The leader also reminded him that Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost by one vote and “did not hold the country, the constitution and the nation hostage”.

!

Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 8, 2022

Imran Khan will soon have to face a motion of no confidence, the Supreme Court of Pakistan having declared the dissolution of the Assembly unconstitutional. In his address to the nation a day before the vote, Prime Minister Khan called on citizens to protest peacefully against the “foreign hand” behind the plot.

