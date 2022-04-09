In the midst of great drama, the Pak assembly was adjourned; Imran Khan’s vote of confidence today: 10 points | world news





Imran Khan is bracing for a confidence vote on Saturday after Pakistan’s Supreme Court, in an unprecedented ruling on Thursday, ruled the rejection of the no-confidence motion – introduced by the opposition in parliament on March 8 – as ‘unconstitutional’ . It will be the second big test for Khan in a week after his first attempt to call new polls failed. The country – where no prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term since independence – is set to experience heightened political turmoil. “There should also be a discussion on the issue of international conspiracy today,” National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said at the start of the session. The session was briefly adjourned amid drama and opposition attacks.

Here are the latest updates on the political crisis in Pakistan:

1. In another dramatic address to the nation, the 69-year-old cricketer and politician said on Friday: “I will not accept an imported government. I am ready for the fight.” Khan, who was elected to power in 2018 with a promise to bring about change, is now accused of derailing the national economy. He again missed the assembly session on Saturday. He was not present either on Sunday.

2. “There is no limit to Niazi’s lies, fabrications and lust for power. The nation knows his respect for the parliament, the constitution and the court. Today’s speech is an insult to the sacrifices of our soldiers! (sic),” opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif tweeted Friday night.

3. On Saturday, at the beginning of the session, Sharif said: I hope that you (the Speaker) will conduct today’s business of the House as ordered by the Supreme Court. I urge you to defend the constitution and the law. You must seize this moment with your conviction. The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) has emerged as the opposition’s choice to replace Khan.

4. It is the constitutional right of the opposition to table a motion of no confidence against the government, and it is the duty of the government to defend it,” said Pakistani Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, quoted Saturday at the assembly Each side needs the support of 172 members in the 342-member assembly to win the motion.

5. After back-to-back hearings for several days, the Supreme Court on Thursday – in a landmark judgment – ruled for a new vote of confidence. Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the assembly earlier this week. But the high court ordered the resumption of the session of the assembly.

6. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Sunday rejected a vote of no confidence minutes into the session. He cited national security concerns for the move.

7. A few minutes later, Khan – in an address to the nation – suggested new elections.

8. He even suggested a name for the post of acting prime minister in a letter to the president – former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed.

9. The Pakistan Army has distanced itself from the current political events despite the support of the cricketer-politician earlier.

10. The political crisis in Pakistan comes at a time when another South Asian country – Sri Lanka – is also facing unrest and economic crisis.

(With contributions from Reuters, ANI)

