Records of foreign gifts for Trump, Pence missing: State Department





The Trump White House did not provide information on foreign gifts received in 2020, the State Department said.

The ministry said it could not compile a complete list of foreign gifts due to missing data.

The Trump administration has a history of flouting rules regarding gifts from foreign governments. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> The Trump administration has not provided information on gifts from foreign governments received in 2020 by former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials, it said Friday. the State Department. Consequently, the department mentioned he was unable to compile a complete and accurate accounting of gifts received by Trump, his family and other officials during his last year in office. Under federal law, government employees are required to disclose any foreign government gift over $415 in order to prevent corruption and undue influence. The Trump administration’s failure to provide the information is the latest example of its tendency to flout rules and norms. “It’s blatant and it looks terrible,” said Richard W. Painter, the former ethics lawyer for the George W. Bush administration. The New York Times. “Either it was really stupid or really corrupt.” Although foreign travel was restricted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the newspaper notes that Trump visited Switzerland and India, where he received gifts including a bust of Gandhi, a marble sculpture of Gandhi’s famous “three monkeys” metaphor and a spinning wheel. The White House has also been visited by foreign leaders from at least a dozen countries. The State Department’s Office of Protocol revealed the missing data in the footnotes of a partial gift list received by US officials in 2020, released Friday. While headed by a Trump appointee, the department said its chief protocol office did not submit the data request and the White House did not provide it. The State Department said it has since attempted to collect the missing information from current authoritative sources, but has been advised that “potentially relevant records” are not available due to “policy rules.” Access to Retired Recordings”. He also noted that there had generally been “a lack of adequate record keeping regarding diplomatic gifts” during Trump’s tenure. Ethics expert Richard W. Painter told The New York Times that by failing to disclose the gifts, the Trump White House violated the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause, which prohibits accepting gifts from foreigners without the permission of Congress. However, the clause does not provide for any criminal or civil penalties, which he said makes it extremely difficult to hold former officials accountable. Trump officials had a history of poor record keeping. Federal authorities are investigating whether Trump aides improperly moved 15 boxes of classified documents and gifts from the White House to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. During his chaotic move out of the White House, Trump aides reportedly worried that official gifts given to the incumbent Trump were inadvertently mixed with his personal effects. It was also previously revealed that dozens of items disappeared from the State Department safe during the transition from Trump to Biden administrations, including a $5,800 bottle of whiskey given to the Secretary of State of the Mike Pompeo era by the Japanese government. Trump officials also kept tiger and cheetah fur dresses and an ivory dagger donated by the Saudi royal family, though a White House lawyer determined the items most likely violated the Endangered Species Act. The furs were fake, it was finally revealed. Trump aides have also been investigated by the State Department over allegations that they stole bags of gifts intended for foreign dignitaries attending the 2020 G7 summit which was canceled due to the pandemic.

