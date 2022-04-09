CNN exclusive: ‘We control them all’: Donald Trump Jr. sent ideas to Meadows to cancel 2020 election before it was called





(CNN) Two days after the 2020 presidential election, with the votes still tallied, Donald Trump’s eldest son texted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows telling him we were in control operational to ensure that his father would get a second term, with Republican majorities. in the US Senate and in swing state legislatures, CNN has learned.

In the text, which has not been previously reported, Donald Trump Jr. lays out ideas for keeping his father in power by reversing the Electoral College process, according to the post reviewed by CNN. The text is among documents obtained by the House Select Committee investigating on Jan. 6, 2021.

It’s very simple, Trump Jr. texted Meadows on November 5, adding later in the same missive: We have many paths We control them all.

In a statement to CNN, Trump Jr. attorney Alan S. Futerfas said, After the election, Don received many messages from supporters and others. Given the date, this message probably came from someone else and was forwarded. to anyone who needs to see it because I’m not sure I do.

The Nov. 5 text message outlines a strategy that is nearly identical to what the former president’s allies have attempted to implement in the months that followed. Trump Jr. specifically refers to filing lawsuits and promoting recounts to prevent some swing states from certifying their results, as well as the fact that a handful of Republican state houses are offering lists of fake Trump voters.

If all that fails, according to Trump Jr.’s text, GOP lawmakers in Congress could simply vote to reinstall Trump as president on Jan. 6.

We have operational control Full leverage, the post reads. Morale High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now.

Trump Jr.’s text is revealing on several levels. It shows how those closest to the former president were already exchanging ideas on how to call off the election months before the Jan. 6 uprising and before all the votes were even counted. It will be two more days before the mainstream media declares Joe Biden the winner on November 7.

The text also adds to a growing body of evidence of how Trump’s inner circle was actively engaged in discussions about how to challenge the election results.

On March 28, Judge David Carter, a federal judge in California, said Trump, along with conservative attorney John Eastman, had launched an unprecedented campaign to overturn a Democratic election, calling it a coup seeking of a legal theory.

George Terwilliger, a Meadows attorney, declined to comment for this story. A spokesperson for the House Select Committee declined to comment.

Foreshadowing of Trump’s campaign strategy

In the weeks following the 2020 election, Trump and his allies ultimately filed more than 60 unsuccessful lawsuits in key states, failing to convince the courts that his claims about a stolen election were justified, or uncovering any evidence. of widespread electoral fraud.

They also called for various recounts based on those same unsubstantiated voter fraud allegations. A number of states conducted recounts in the months following the election, though none uncovered fraud significant enough to have altered the outcome of the vote in any state.

While Trump Jr. publicly pushed various voter fraud conspiracy theories and generally questioned the results in states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, his Meadows text reveals that other ideas were being discussed privately.

Specifically, Trump Jr. lays out a strategy to replace genuine voters with fake Republican voters in a handful of states. This plan was ultimately orchestrated and executed by allies of the former president, and overseen by his then lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

In his text to Meadows, Trump Jr. identifies two key dates in December that serve as deadlines for states to certify their election results and compel Congress to accept them. Although the dates are largely ceremonial, in his text Trump Jr. appears to point to them as potential weaknesses to be exploited by casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election results.

Looking for Trump voters

Trump Jr.s Nov. 5 Meadows text came as similar notions of unfaithful voters began to spread publicly on conservative social media. Trump Jr. sent the text to Meadows at 12:51 p.m., just minutes after conservative radio host Mark Levin tweeted a similar idea and suggested state legislatures have the final say on voters.

If the secretaries of state were unable to certify the results, Trump Jr. argues in his text to Meadows that they should press their case by bringing in Republican-controlled state assemblies and proposing separate voter lists from Trump, he wrote.

Republicans control Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, etc., we get Trump voters, adds Trump Jr.

Trump Jr.’s text, however, refers to an untested legal theory that state houses are the ultimate authority in elections and can step in to come up with a different list of voters than that chosen by voters. when in reality it is a ceremonial process and the result is essentially an anticipated conclusion.

Both the Justice Department and the House committee are investigating the fake voter conspiracy in the context of what unfolded on Jan. 6 and Trump’s broader effort to void the election.

The strategy launched by Trump Jr. is similar to that described by former Texas governor and Trump energy secretary Rick Perry, who texted Meadows on Nov. 4 suggesting that three state legislatures ignore the will of their voters and deliver their voters to Trump.

HERE’S an AGGRESSIVE STRATEGY (sic): Why can’t GA NC PENN states and other R-controlled statehouses (sic) declare it’s BS (where conflicts and elections are not triggered that night) and simply send their own voters to vote and have it go to the SCOTUS, Perrys text message read.

A spokesperson for Perry told CNN at the time that the former Energy Secretary denies authoring the text. However, several people who know Rick Perry previously confirmed to CNN that the phone number the committee associated with this text message is Perrys’ number.

We control them all

Trump Jr. also sends a text message to Meadows indicating that Congress could intervene on January 6 and overturn the will of voters if for some reason they were unable to obtain enough electoral votes to tilt the result. in favor of Trump using the state-based strategy.

This option, according to Trump Jr.’s text, involves a scenario in which neither Biden nor Trump has enough electoral votes to be declared the winner, prompting the House of Representatives to vote by state party delegation, with each state getting a vote. voice.

Republicans control 28 states, Democrats 22 states, texts Trump Jr. Once again, Trump wins.

Either we have a vote that WE control and WE win, OR it goes back to Congress on January 6, 2021, he texts Meadows.

In a series of memos in early January, Conservative lawyer John Eastman offered a variation on this idea.

Eastmans’ memo laid out a six-step plan for Vice President Mike Pence to overturn Trump’s election, which included rejecting results in seven states because they would have competing voters. In fact, no state had actually offered an alternative list of voters, there were only Trump allies claiming no authority to be voters.

Eastman, who was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee and is fighting to keep some of his files secret from investigators, was accused by Carter of possibly engaging in a criminal conspiracy with Trump to void the election.

Dr Eastman has an unblemished record as a lawyer and respectfully disagrees with the judges’ findings, his lawyer Charles Burnham said in response to the judges’ decision.

Trump Jr. pushes Meadows to fire Wray and install FBI loyalist

Trump Jr. ends his Nov. 5 text by calling for a litany of personnel moves to cement his father’s control of the government by placing loyalists in key positions and launching investigations into the Biden family.

Ray of fire; Fire Fauci, he texts, referring to FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci. Trump Jr. then offers to appoint former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell as acting head of the FBI and have then-Attorney General Bill Barr select the special prosecutor on HardDrivefromHell Biden crime family.

As Trump refused to concede in the days and weeks following the 2020 election, rumors swirled that he was still considering firing Wray, along with several other top officials he had grown frustrated with.

Trump and his allies have sharply criticized Wray for failing to produce information they say would be harmful to the president’s political enemies, including Biden. CNN previously reported that the prospect of Trump firing Wray hung over the FBI for weeks, dating back to before Election Day.

While Wray remains in his post and Barr resigned in mid-December 2020 without appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the Bidens, Trump Jr.’s text highlights how precarious the situation at the DOJ was in the aftermath of the election.

The same goes for Trump Jr.’s recommendation that Meadows replace Wray with Grenell, someone who not only lacked the usual qualifications to run the FBI, but also had a proven track record in running for alumni. presidents.

After serving a controversial three-month term as Trump’s acting intelligence chief, Grenell entered the campaign trail in late 2020 to help promote Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud and bolster his challenges. courts in a key state: Nevada.

On Nov. 5, Biden held a slim lead over Trump in Nevada but looked set to win six electoral votes in the states. That same day, campaign officials Grenell and Trump announced they were filing a new lawsuit to stop illegal vote counting, but offered no evidence to support their allegations of widespread fraud.

This story has been updated with new details about a text message Trump Jr. sent to Meadows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theatlantavoice.com/cnn-exclusive-we-control-them-all-donald-trump-jr-texted-meadows-ideas-for-overturning-2020-election-before-it-was-called/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos