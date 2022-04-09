Jokowi Sentil on Fuel Prices, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Diligently Sidak





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo had the chance to film the performance minister which oversees the energy sector at the time of rising fuel prices in the country. The president felt that the minister was less proactive with the public due to the lack of communication. However, recently, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif immediately organized a surprise inspection to ensure the supply of fuel oil (BBM) in a number of regions. The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources has carried out inspections in East Kalimantan, South Kalimantan and North Sumatra over the past three days. Sudden inspection of Arifin Tasrif has started at 5 gas stations in Samarinda city, East Kalimantan. Further inspections continued at four service stations on the mining and plantation routes in South Kalimantan. On Saturday (9/4/2022), Arifin Tasrif again continued his inspection with PT Pertamina (Persero) Chief Executive Officer Nicke Widyawati at the four public service stations (SPBU) in the city of Medan, north of Sumatra. Arifin said during today’s inspections, passenger cars such as sports utility vehicles (SUVs), multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) and industrial trucks/agricultural product transporters were still found filling up with biodiesel-type fuel. Each gas station is supposed to carry out the activities of promoting unsubsidized fuel, so that people use unsubsidized fuel. “The government is allocating subsidized diesel to people who need help, not to industries doing business. We urge industries that are still using subsidized diesel to substitute the use of unsubsidized fuel. In order not to reduce the share of people who qualify for the subsidized fuel allowance,” Arifin explained in its official statement, Saturday (04/09/2022). However, the inspections he carried out did not find long queues caused by the lack of fuel supplies. He said that in general the fuel was safely monitored and there were no long lines of vehicles at the gas station. Sufficient stock and in case of shortage, immediately take action to fill it. Arifin explained the need to limit the use of subsidized diesel. This is due to rising global oil prices and tight supply. “If we cannot be disciplined, it will lead to a major increase in government subsidy and compensation. Every US$1 increase in the price of oil will have an additional burden of Rp 5.7 trillion. The price of oil is now above US$100 per barrel, while the benchmark in the state budget is around US$60 per barrel, so it is only around US$40 multiplied We ask for everyone’s understanding the parties, who are not allowed to take subsidized fuel, to buy unsubsidized fuel. We want the subsidy budget to be used to grow the economy,” he said.

Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Enjoy premium content for deeper insights

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20220409/44/1521074/kena-sentil-jokowi-soal-harga-bbm-menteri-esdm-rajin-sidak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos