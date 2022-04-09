Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan votes no confidence in National Assembly





Image Source: PTI (FILE IMAGE) Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistani Prime Minister seen as more constructive towards India Strong points Imran Khan is seen as more hawkish towards India

Prime Minister-in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif could be more constructive towards bilateral relationship with India

Imran Khan recently sang the praises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen as more hawkish towards India, while Prime Minister-in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif may be more constructive towards a bilateral relationship. “India wants a soft government in Pakistan,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi, vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former foreign minister, said recently, according to the Express Tribune. Qureshi said the neighboring country is “disgusted” with a Pakistani government that defends its interests and adopts an independent foreign policy, according to the report. The former FM added that the PTI aims for good relations with India but will not tolerate indiscretion against Kashmir. However, Imran Khan recently sang the praises of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people and political leaders of Pakistan were surprised when they recently saw their prime minister praising India’s foreign policy in front of a crowd of thousands of supporters, The News reported. “It is amusing to note that Imran Khan, who at one time derided Narendra Modi as a Hitlerite and Nazi leader in international forums, has now praised his foreign policy, at a time when his government is on the verge of collapse,” reported The News. Khan praised Modi’s foreign policy at a public rally in Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said, “I would like to commend our neighboring country, Hindustan, for its foreign policy. India’s foreign policy is free and independent, and its sole aim is the betterment of its own people.” The report said Modi established friendly relations with countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan which were traditional friends of Pakistan. Today, Saudi Arabia stopped giving loans to Pakistan, while the United Arab Emirates stopped raising the Kashmir issue despite pressure from Pakistan. One name that comes up to be close to former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is Indian steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal. Jindal held a meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Murree in 2017. The News then reported that the meeting was requested by the Indian delegation to play a role in reducing tensions between the two nuclear neighbors. Jindal was part of the delegation that traveled to Pakistan during Narendra Modi’s impromptu visit in December 2015. Jindal is also said to have hosted a lunch for Nawaz Sharif during the latter’s visit to India in August 2014, reported The News. Confirmation of the contact came from Maryam Nawaz who then dismissed suggestions that the meetings were “secret” in nature. She then tweeted: “Mr Jindal is an old friend of the Prime Minister. Nothing ‘secret’ about the meeting and should not be exaggerated.” latest world news

