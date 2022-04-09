Xi Jinping defends China’s zero-Covid policy amid Shanghai lockdown to curb spike in cases

Defending his country’s rigorously implemented zero COVID policy amid a huge rise in coronavirus cases in Shanghai and other cities, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that targeted and effective prevention and China’s COVID-19 control ensured the safe and smooth hosting of the Winter Olympics.

“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the world, we have put the health of all participants first, adhered to the policy to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country to cause a new epidemic, and have strictly implemented the prevention and control measures,” Xi said.

Addressing a rally to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games, he said China’s anti-COVID policy has once again held firm. future-proof, bringing useful experience to the world in fighting the virus and hosting major international events.

READ: Covid-19 precautionary dose for all adults: the why and how of booster doses

“As some foreign athletes have said, if there was a gold medal for responding to the pandemic, then China deserves it,” Xi said.

Under the dynamic zero-Covid policy, China has drastically reduced international travel by canceling visas and restricting flights since 2020.

He also attributed the success to the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s (CPC) careful handling of events, saying the party is the most reliable backbone for the Chinese people to achieve great achievements.

“As long as we unswervingly uphold the Party’s leadership, we will definitely overcome all difficulties and obstacles we encounter and ensure all successes in our future work,” Xi said.

Xi’s comments came as Shanghai, the city of 26 million, has emerged as a new epicenter of China’s latest COVID-19 surge, setting a record six consecutive days by registering more than 20,000 cases, prompting authorities to keep the city under lockdown for several days to carry out repeated mass testing.

Reports from Shanghai say three officials were suspended for poor response to prevent the Omicron virus from spreading in the city.

On Friday, the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) reported more than 24,100 coronavirus cases, including 22,648 asymptomatic, in the country.

Shanghai has reported 824 positive cases and 20,398 asymptomatic cases, according to the Commission report.

As many as 1,540 new locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported across China on Thursday, the NHC said.

It is the largest spike in COVID cases in the country after Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019.

The outbreak in Shanghai, caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, is becoming so severe that the city’s Communist Party has sent an open letter to rally members to help frontline health workers in their quest to find and quell the disease, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Thursday.

It was the second letter since March 24 from cadres in the city where the party was founded a century ago.

China has already dispatched thousands of personnel from various army medical departments to Shanghai, in a similar move to contain the coronavirus in Wuhan.

The Beijing Winter Olympics followed by the Paralympic Winter Games were held in February and March.

Beijing, which hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008, has become the only city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

The inaugural ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics was boycotted by the United States, the European Union and several other countries due to allegations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province. .