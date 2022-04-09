The government quickly discusses the rules derived from the IKN law, objective completed on April 15, 2022





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Government aims to complete all regulations derived from the National Capital Law (UU IKN) on April 15, 2022. Discussions leading up to public consultation have been accelerated since March 22, 2022. Rudy Soeprihadi Prawiradinata, Regional Development Assistant at the Ministry of National Development Planning (PPN)/Bappenas, said that there are currently 6 laws and regulations that are viewed by the public. “So far, there are 6 of them we have discussed, although in fact there are 9 laws and regulations, but we can complete 4 of them according to the schedule determined by the law,” he said. he declared during the second public consultation held virtually, Saturday April 9, 2022. Rudy explained that the regulation, which is a derivative of the IKN law, must be completed by the government within 2 months. Thus, he said, the government will continue to conduct parallel discussions and consultations. “It’s quite a long process, but it has to be prepared in a fairly short time, 2 months, and I hope it will be finished by April 15,” Rudy said. According to him, all laws and regulations will later become a handful IKN Authority in the performance of their duties, from preparation for development, relocation, to implementation in accordance with the law that has been stipulated. “In the last 3 days, in parallel, we have had serial discussions because time was very tight, there was even a statutory settlement that had to be done for 2 days and two nights and thank God it was over”, Rudy said. The 6 laws and regulations currently consulted are: 1. RPP for the special regional authority for the IKN, which is the mandate of Article 12, paragraph 3, of the IKN Law. The discussion was initiated by the Ministry of the Interior 2. Financing and budgeting of RPPs, which fall under Article 24(7), Article 25(3), Article 26(2), Article 35, Article 36 , paragraph 7, of the IKN law, the preparation of which is initiated by the Ministry of Finance. 3. Perpres IKN Authority which is the mandate of article 5 paragraph 7, article 11 paragraph 1, UU IKN. Initiated by the Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas. 4. The Presidential Regulation on the details of the IKN Master Plan is provided for in Article 7(4) of the IKN Law, which was developed on the initiative of the Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas. 5. Presidential Decree on the Charter Plan of the National Strategic Area (KSN) IKN which is the mandate of Article 15, paragraph 2 of the IKN Law which was drafted on the initiative of the Ministry of ATR/ BPN. 6. Presidential Decree on the acquisition and management of land at IKN, under the direction of Mr. President Joko Widodo or Jokowi during an internal meeting on February 8, 2022 and was governed by Law No. 12 of 2011.

