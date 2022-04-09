LIVE: Boris Johnson holds press conference on Ukraine crisis amid talks to wean Europe off Russian gas





Boris Johnson holds a press conference alongside the German Chancellor following talks on how Europe can wean itself off Russian gas. The Prime Minister welcomed Olaf Scholz to Downing Street today and the couple are taking part in a joint press briefing this afternoon. Amid the current crisis in Ukraine, Mr Johnson is expected to offer assistance to Berlin, which is still heavily dependent on Russian gas, to reduce its dependence on Moscow’s energy exports in a bid to starve the machine of Vladimir Putin’s war. It comes as the Foreign Ministry targeted the Russian president’s daughters with sanctions, saying it aimed to hit the lavish lifestyles of the Kremlins’ inner circle in a statement earlier today. Foreign Minister Liz Truss took part in a meeting of NATO counterparts in Brussels on Thursday. She said she hoped to see more countries commit to banning Russian energy imports after the UK pledged to end all Russian coal and oil imports by the end of 2022, gas to follow as soon as possible. READ MORE: Dozens killed in rocket attack on Ukrainian train station where civilians were trying to escape Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged foreign leaders to go further in severing ties with the Kremlin. Speaking in Brussels, he said: “As long as the West continues to buy Russian gas and oil, it supports Ukraine with one hand while supporting the Russian war machine with another hand” . He took particular umbrage at Germany, urging it to cut red tape and speed up support for Ukraine and declaring “while Berlin has time, kyiv has none”. Germany has been criticized by Ukraine and other European countries, including Poland, saying it has been too slow to phase out Russian energy. Robert Habeck, Germany’s economics and energy minister, has announced plans to stop importing oil and coal from Russia this year, and gas by mid-2024. In the UK, questions surround the Homes For Ukraine visa scheme which has seen around 1,200 Ukrainians arrive in Britain. It has been reported that dozens of matches under the scheme have failed, with local authorities having to place families in emergency accommodation while they wait to find a new sponsor. Meanwhile, Mr Johnson could also expect questions from reporters on issues outside Ukraine at today’s press conference. The government is under pressure to announce additional support for people struggling with the cost of living crisis after its energy strategy was criticized for doing nothing to help people with their current bills. Additionally, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has come under scrutiny in recent days over his wife’s tax-reducing non-domiciled status. The Chancellor insisted Akshata Murty, whose value is believed to be in the hundreds of millions of pounds, had done nothing wrong by choosing the arrangement exempting him from paying UK tax on foreign income. This afternoon’s press conference is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. and we’ll have live updates below…

