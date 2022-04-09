What Madison Cawthorn NC District voters are saying about him : NPR





Rep. Madison Cawthorn has said so many inflammatory things that even some of her fellow Republicans in western North Carolina’s 11th congressional district are growing tired of him. Cawthorn appears with former President Donald Trump on Saturday. Brandon Bell/Getty Images .

Like former President Donald Trump, North Carolina Congresswoman Madison Cawthorn’s first term has tested voters. How far is too far?

A series of inflammatory statements from Cawthorn who will appear at a Trump rally in North Carolina on Saturday has led some of his fellow Republicans to criticize him, and it tests whether voters will turn to one of the seven GOP candidates who will vote for him. challenge in next month’s state primary.

Cawthorn, who at 26 is the youngest member of Congress, has previously been charged with sexual misconduct. He said there would be “a bloodbath” if the next election was stolen, and he called those arrested in the January 6 attack “political hostages”.

Now two more:

Last month he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and said the Ukrainian government was “incredibly corrupt”.

And on a conservative podcast, Cawthorn spoke about watching people use cocaine and what he called “sex perversion” in Washington, D.C.

“Then all of a sudden you’re invited to ‘Hey, we’re having a sex meeting at one of your houses. You should come,'” he said on the podcast. “Um, why did you just ask me to come? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy.”

Under fire from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Cawthorn said he overdid it on the podcast by talking about orgies and cocaine, McCarthy said.

“I think everyone has pretty much jumped ship”

Cawthorn represents North Carolina’s 11th congressional district in the mountains. While the district includes the liberal city of Asheville, it favors Republicans by about 10 percentage points, according to Dave’s Redistricting Atlas.

Saturday night’s Trump rally is taking place across the state near Raleigh, but Cawthorn’s appearance with the former president could give it a boost at a time when a number of Republicans from high level harshly criticized him.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis recently endorsed a state senator, Chuck Edwards, one of Cawthorn’s opponents in the May 17 GOP primary. Tillis said Edwards would “never embarrass western North Carolina with a consistent pattern of juvenile behavior, outlandish claims, and lies.”

Some voters feel the same way. “I think everyone has pretty much jumped ship,” said George Erwin, a retired sheriff from Henderson County, south of Asheville.

Erwin said he was first impressed by Cawthorn’s resilience after being paralyzed following a car accident aged 18.

But after Cawthorn spoke at Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C., ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, Erwin disavowed him. He said Cawthorn was untrustworthy.

“Mountain people, most of us are of Scottish-Irish descent,” Erwin said. “We like to look people in the eye, ask them a pointed question, get a straight answer, shake their hand and feel their grip.”

He backs Army veteran Rod Honeycutt in the primary.

“The Pot Must Be Stirred”

But in the age of Trump, does a reprimand, no matter how harsh, from a former sheriff and sitting senator really matter?

The answer may be: not so much.

The city of Columbus is in Polk County, on the edge of the mountains about 45 minutes from Asheville. In 2020, Trump beat Joe Biden by 25 percentage points at Polk.

Paul Heyer owns a barber shop in downtown Columbus. Asked about Tillis’ criticism of Cawthorn, Heyer shrugged.

“To me, it’s the lesser of evils,” Heyer said. “I’m not a big Tillis fan.”

He voted for Cawthorn in 2020. He said he was not worried that Cawthorn announced last year that he was going to run in another congressional district before changing his mind and staying in the mountains.

“As long as he’s doing the job that I’m okay with or what’s good for us in North Carolina,” Heyer said. “I have no problem with him stirring the pot. The pot needs to be stirred a bit. Sometimes the pot needs to be emptied.”

Joyce Ferguson, who is retired, has lived in Polk County for four years. She was having lunch outside in a park this week.

“I kinda am,” she said of Cawthorn. “I love him. I believe in what he stands for. Sometimes he can be a little too outspoken…but I’m for what he believes in. He took a stand where many of them won’t. . Then I’ll vote for him.”

Earlier this year, a group of Republicans who have never been Trump tried to disqualify Cawthorn from running, saying his Jan. 6 speech made him an “insurgent,” just like wartime Confederates were. civil. The group said it was disqualified from office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, passed after the Reconstruction.

A federal judge has so far blocked their efforts.

Twenty-year-old Noah Jackson, a curator who works at a Christian bookstore in Columbus, was disturbed by Cawthorn’s Jan. 6 speech.

He said he voted for Trump, Tillis and Cawthorn but would not vote for Cawthorn this year. He said the congressman’s recent unsubstantiated comments about orgies and cocaine were too much.

“I mean, you can’t just say that your heroes that you looked up to before you ran for Congress, the reason you ran for, are participating in these heinous actions,” he said.

A total of seven other Republicans are running in the May primary, none of them high profile. If no candidate obtains more than 30%, there will be a second round in July.

Some Democrats are trying to influence the Republican primary. Moe Davis, who lost to Cawthorn in 2020, is encouraging fellow Democrats to temporarily switch their registration to unaffiliated so they can vote in the GOP primary. He wants them to back Navy veteran Wendy Nevarez, who says she’s the only moderate in the race.

In Buncombe County, home to Asheville, nearly 800 Democrats changed their registration to unaffiliated in February and March seven times more than the same period before the 2018 primary.

