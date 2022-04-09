Pakistani parliament adjourns ahead of Imran Khan’s scheduled ouster vote





MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine and U.S. forces on Friday concluded their largest joint military exercise in the Philippines in years.

The two-week training exercise, involving nearly 9,000 troops from the northern coast of Luzon in the Palawan Islands, took place amid rising tensions in the disputed South China Sea, a strategic waterway claimed almost entirely by China, while it is also contested by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The annual exercise, Balikatan, which means side by side in Tagalog, covered maritime security, amphibious maneuvers, live-fire training, urban and aerial operations, counter-terrorism, humanitarian aid and disaster relief in the event of a disaster.

This exercise effectively strengthens our armed forces as we fulfill our respective responsibilities in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, said the Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, General Andres Centino, during the ceremony. end of fiscal year.

He added that the exercise was one of the proactive measures of Southeast Asian countries to face unprecedented and real challenges.

US and Philippine forces have deployed more than 50 aircraft, four ships, 10 amphibious vehicles, four HIMARS rocket launchers and four Patriot missile systems this year to Balikatan. Patriot missile systems were first used in amphibious operations in the Philippines.

After two years of a global pandemic, U.S. and Filipino forces have come together to carry out one of the largest Balikatan exercises ever, said Heather Variava, acting charge d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in the United States. Philippines, who attended the ceremony as guest of honour.

This speaks to the strength of the US-Philippine alliance and the common priorities of our countries.

The Balikatan drills were launched in 1991, anchored on the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which commits Washington and Manila to help each other in the event of an attack.

The completion of another successful Balikatan is a clear example of our shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Deputy Commander U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Brig . said General Joseph Clearfield.

We are better prepared to respond as a cohesive team to any crisis or challenge.

While the US-Philippine war games were likely noticed by Beijing because they were taking place relatively close to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, Centino and Clearfield said they were only aimed at improving interoperability.

We’ve done it in the past, 36 times already, Centino told reporters.

It is simply meant to improve our abilities to use our unit purchased equipment.

While China has appeared to side with Russia since the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which was seen as stoking already existing Washington-Beijing tensions, Clearfield said the exercise n had nothing to do with current events.

Clearfield added: We were working on doctrines, capabilities and capabilities that are currently needed by joint forces, and we were moving forward in a way to deter aggression, but that was long planned a year ago before any kind of conflagration. does not happen in Ukraine with Russia.

Jay Batongbacal, director of the Institute of Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea at the University of the Philippines, told Arab News that the tensions likely to arise were not due to the exercise itself.

As a sovereign nation with the right to self-defense, we have full rights to carry out all necessary military exercises to ensure that we have that ability to defend ourselves, he said.

The types of exercises that we have seen in this Balikatan exercise are long overdue, as these are the types of exercises that are really needed to improve our self-defense abilities.

