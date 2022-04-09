Donald Trump Jr texted the White House regarding his plan to scrutinize the 2020 election results





In the days immediately following the 2020 election, Donald Trump Jr openly discussed with a senior White House official a detailed plan to control who was declared the eventual winner of the presidential race, according to text messages uncovered by the January 6 congressional inquiry.

We have operational control, Mr. Trump told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the election, because the final vote count was still being certified by individual states.

We have several paths. We control them all (sic),” he added, according to CNN, which first reported the messages.

In the texts, which it’s not clear Mr Meadows ever responded to, the former president’s son outlines a strategy in which Republican-controlled state legislatures and US senators could push the college’s final tally election to a Trump victory, whatever the voters choose.

That’s what we need to do, please read it and please hand it to anyone who needs to see it because I’m not sure I do, Donald Trump Jr added elsewhere in the texts.

His lawyer claimed the text messages may have been written by someone else.

“After the election, Don received many messages from supporters and others. Given the date, this message likely came from someone else and was passed on, said attorney Alan S Futerfas at CNN.

Mr Meadows’ lawyer declined attempts by the media to solicit comment on the story.

The Independent has contacted former President Donald Trump for comment.

The texts are the latest shocking revelation from the committees’ investigation into the January 6 uprising in Washington, where a mob of Trump supporters ransacked the US Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Bidens’ victory by the Congress.

In another packet of messages, Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of current US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Mr Meadows to stop the family’s election hijacking. Biden crime, and included claims that repeated right-wing conspiracy theories about the election.

Although Donald Trump and his supporters frequently claim that the election was rigged by the Democrats, they are now directly linked to multiple attempts to influence the electoral process.

In January, a Georgia judge authorized a special grand jury in the criminal investigation into the conduct of former presidents at election time in the state, which included an appeal where Mr. Trump was recorded pressuring election officials in Georgia to help him find enough votes to win the state.

The Trump campaign and its allies have filed more than 60 lawsuits challenging the election results and pushing for recounts in various states, none of which have provided proof that Mr. Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election.

