Xi, Duterte agree to ‘positive engagements’ on South China Sea – Eurasia Review





By Camille Elemia Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in a bilateral meeting on Friday to remain committed to expanding the space for positive engagements in resolving disputes over the South China Sea. The telephone summit between the two leaders took place on the same day that the Philippines and the United States concluded two weeks of war games, among the most important between the two allies. Scenarios included defending a remote island from foreign invaders. In their phone conversation, Duterte and Xi stressed the need to make every effort to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea by exercising restraint, dissipating tensions and working on a mutually acceptable framework. for functional cooperation, Dutertes’ office said in a statement. . The two leaders acknowledged that while differences existed, both sides remained committed to expanding the space for positive engagements that reflected the dynamic and multidimensional relationship between the Philippines and China, he added. The statement describes the hour-long phone conversation as open, warm and positive. China continues to expand the territories and islands it occupies in the South China Sea. Still, Xi and Duterte affirmed the importance of continuing the talks to resolve the maritime dispute and for all claimants to work towards the final conclusion of a code of conduct for the sea. China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, including waters within the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. Although Indonesia does not consider itself a party to the South China Sea dispute, Beijing also claims historical rights to parts of the sea that overlap with Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone. Duterte, who has always called Xi a friend, has repeatedly said since taking office in 2016 that Beijing has the ability to send missiles to the Philippines and will not deploy Filipino troops to be slaughtered. Instead, he has sought to rebuild ties with China that were soured by a 2016 ruling by an international arbitration tribunal in The Hague that dismissed China’s expansive claims in the disputed waterway. Duterte, 77, will step down after the Philippines general election next month. Duterte and Xi also discussed elevating bilateral ties to comprehensive strategic cooperation as a way to build on gains made since the Philippine leader came to power. For his part, Xi said the two sides had properly handled the South China Sea issue, according to a statement regarding the phone call, released by the Chinese Embassy in Manila. During the phone conversation, Xi said he still had fresh memories of Duterte’s first visit to China in October 2016, which he called an icebreaker trip and a milestone in the history of China. bilateral relations, according to the press release. The good handling of the South China Sea issue by the two sides has provided an important basis for China-Philippines friendly cooperation, benefited both peoples, and also effectively safeguarded regional peace and stability, Xi said. Xi, according to the statement. Meanwhile, both presidents on Friday expressed deep concern over developments in Ukraine, according to the statement from Dutertes’ office. The two presidents renewed the call for a peaceful resolution of the situation through dialogue in accordance with international law, according to the statement. A day before the Xi-Duterte phone meeting, Manila voted in favor of a resolution on Russia’s suspension from the United Nations Human Rights Council, along with the United States and other Western countries. China, an ally of Russia, voted against the resolution.

