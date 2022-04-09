Edited video shared as visuals of Smriti Irani praising Narendra Modi for rising fuel prices in the country





A video is shared on social media claiming it as the recent visuals of Union Minister Smriti Irani praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the increase in fuel prices in the country. This alleged video of Smriti Irani shows her saying that Narendra Modi helped the poor and whacked the rich by raising fuel prices. In the wake of the recent continuing rising fuel prices, this video is going viral on social media. Let’s check the assertion made in the message. The archived version of the message can be seenhere. Claim: Video of Smriti Irani congratulating Narendra Modi for the increase in fuel prices in the country. Fact: Viral video is an edited video. The original video shows Smriti Irani accusing Rahul Gandhi of malicious and revengeful politics to drive a wedge between northerners and southerners in the country. Smriti Irani made the comments in February 2021, in the context of Rahul Gandhis’ statement at a rally in Kerala that he was used to a different kind of politics in northern India. Therefore, the claim made in the message is Fake. When you watch the video carefully, you can see lip sync mismatch in the video. When we sought to verify whether Smriti Irani had recently made such a statement congratulating Narendra Modi for raising fuel prices, we could not find a single report communicating this information on the Internet. When performing a reverse image search of the screenshots in the video, a video with similar visuals was found tweeted by ANI on Feb 24, 2021. The original video shows Smriti Irani lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for playing malicious and revengeful politics to drive a wedge between the people of North and South in the country. In the original video, Smriti Irani spoke to the interviewer in English, not Hindi. “Rahul Gandhi’s spiteful and revengeful policy which not only insults the people and voters of Amethi but seeks to drive a wedge between North and South India must be condemned by every Indian citizen,” said the Union Minister Smriti Irani. pic.twitter.com/A3kuQ93lDZ – ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021 Smriti Irani would have made these comments backdrop to Rahul Gandhis’ statement at a rally in Kerala. In February 2021, while addressing the Aishwarya Yatra gathering in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi mentioned he was used to a different type of politics in north india and that coming to kerala was very refreshing as south indian people care about issues. From all of this evidence, it can be concluded that the post shared a doctored video created by altering another person’s audio. To sum it up, a falsely shared edited video like the recent visuals of Smriti Irani praising Narendra Modi for rising fuel prices in the country.

