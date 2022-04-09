Now Imran Khan can divorce Bushra Bibi: Taslima Nasreen’s joke amid turmoil in Pakistan | world news





Amid political turmoil in Pakistan, Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has been charged with corruption, after her friend Farah Khan fled Pakistan.

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said on Saturday that Imran Khan can now divorce Bushra Bibi, his third wife and spiritual guide as he is set to leave the prime minister’s chair. ‘Now he can divorce and marry a fortune-telling parrot who will say Imran will never die,’ the author tweeted as Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion in Pakistan assembly Saturday.

Imran Khan married Bushra because Bushra with his special spiritual power declared that Imran would be the prime minister. Did she predict that he could not complete his term? Certainly not. Now he can divorce her and marry a fortune-telling parakeet who will say that Imran will never die.

— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 9, 2022

Stating hearsay that Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi because she was his spiritual guide who apparently led him to the presidency of Prime Minister, Taslima said that Imran Khan married Bushra because Bushra with his power special spiritual said Imran would be the prime minister. Did she predict that he could not complete his term? Certainly not.

Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi, also known as Pinky Peerni, in 2018 shortly after winning the election. Opposition parties have accused Bushra Bibi of practicing witchcraft since she became Pakistan’s first lady. Although little about Bushra Bibi is known to the public, when the duo got married, Pakistani media reported that Imran Khan had visited Bushra Bibi for spiritual guidance since 2015 and that many of his political predictions have come true. Before marrying Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi was married to Khawar Farid Maneka who was a government official.

Amid political unrest in Pakistan which Imran Khan said was the result of a “foreign” plot, Bushra Bibi again rose to prominence in political discourse as the opposition alleged she had burned chicken to make the ‘jinns’ happy for Imran Khan’s future. The escape of her friend Farah Khan, accused of corruption, from Pakistan also caused a stir.

Subscribe to our best newsletters

Successfully subscribed to the newsletter

Thank you for subscribing to our Daily News Capsule newsletter.

Close story Less time to read? Try Quickreads

Shah Mahmood Qureshi raises Kashmir issue as Imran Khan faces no-confidence vote

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi raised the issue of Kashmir while defending Prime Minister Imran in the National Assembly, which resumed a session on the no-confidence motion against the ruling party on Saturday afternoon, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Khan had made an untimely bilateral visit to Moscow on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Vote of no confidence against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan likely after 8 p.m., according to local media

Pakistan’s crucial parliament session to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed on Saturday afternoon after a temporary adjournment after President Asad Qaiser suggested there should be a discussion on the so-called “foreign conspiracy” against the government. Khan was not present in the House throughout. According to reports, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Khan is trying to prolong the issue without a vote and trying to rally supporters outside parliament.

Where is Imran Khan as his party launches ‘Kaun bachaega Pakistan’ slogan

Imran Khan skipped the assembly again on Saturday as his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, continued to attempt to delay the no-confidence vote Khan was watching. A week and a Supreme Court verdict later, Imran Khan skipped the assembly again on Saturday as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he would present the position of Imran Khan and the PTI government.

Shanghai official says handling of Covid outbreak falls short of expectations as lockdown continues

A senior Shanghai official on Saturday admitted shortcomings in handling the city’s raging Covid-19 outbreak as it recorded a record 23,600 new cases amid a strained lockdown challenges health care and civic infrastructure. We feel the same about the issues everyone has raised and voiced, Deputy Mayor Zong Ming said during Saturday’s briefing. Based on the test results, the city will manage different areas based on risk levels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/now-imran-khan-can-divorce-bushra-bibi-taslima-nasreen-s-jibe-amid-pakistan-turmoil-101649482624189.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos