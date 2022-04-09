Chase the show! 6 IKN Law Derivatives Rules Completed April 15

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government continues the dissemination of the completion of the rules derived from the law number 3 of 2022 concerning the capital of the state (IKN).

The Head of the Archipelago Capital Authority, Bambang Susantono, explained that in accordance with the mandate of Law Number 3 of 2022 concerning the State Capital (IKN), the preparation of a number of regulations application derivatives had begun to be developed.

There are at least 12 derivative regulations which will be issued by the government and which must be completed two months after the adoption of the IKN law on January 18, 2022 ago.

“After the identification of 6 implementing regulations, in the form of 2 government regulations (PP), 4 draft presidential regulations (Rperpres). With the aim of stipulating a maximum period of two months after the promulgation of the IKN law , explained Bambang in the Public Consultation II of the draft regulations for the application of the law number 3 of 2022 on the IKN, on Saturday (03/09/2022).

Regional Development Assistant at Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas Rudy Soeprihadi Prawiradinata, added that there are 6 derivative regulations under discussion and expected to be completed by Friday, April 15, 2022.

“Hopefully we can achieve the goal by April 15, it will be completely over,” Rudy shared on the same occasion.

The derived rules will continue to be intensively discussed and developed through various public forums and will become the basis of the IKN Authority, whose rules will become an integral part of Law 3/2022.

In the process of drafting the regulations derived from the IKN Act, the government says it received input from stakeholders, academics and community leaders during a public consultation previously held in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on March 22 and 23, 2022.

In fact, Rudy said, there are settlements that the authorities need to expedite, with the hope of reaching the completion target on April 15, 2022, so that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) can sign it.

“Over the past three days in parallel, and there have been two days and two nights. And there are still some homework that we have to refine again, including the contribution of academics, community leaders, local governments before harmonization of rules will be done on Monday (4/11/2022) later, and will submit it to the Secretary of State,” Rudy explained.

Through a public consultation held today, up to 6 derivative regulations were presented to the public to seek feedback from all stakeholders, the wider community to refine what the government has prepared in these laws and regulations.

Here are the details of the 6 rules derived from the IKN law that were discussed:

1. RPP (Draft Government Regulation) Regional government authority for the capital of the archipelago. This is the mandate of Article 12, paragraph 3, of the IKN Act, and its preparation is initiated by the Ministry of the Interior. This is the only statutory regulation that must be consulted with the DPR in this process.

2. RPP on marking and budgeting, which is the mandate of article 24, paragraph 7, article 25, paragraph 3, article 26, paragraph 2, article 35, article 36, paragraph 7, of the IKN law, the drafting of which is supervised by the Ministry of Finance.

3. The Presidential Regulation on IKN Authority, which is the mandate of Article 5, paragraph 7, Article 11, paragraph 1 of the IKN Law, which is drafted in the Ministry of National Development Planning/ Bappenas.

4. Rperpres on the details of the Iduk IKN plan which is the mandate of article 7, paragraph 4, of the IKN law, prepared by the Ministry of VAT/Bappenas. This master plan is part of the appendix to the law, but in the press release it must be re-detailed.

5. Presidential Regulations on Spatial Planning of the Archipelago which is the mandate of Article 15, paragraph 2 of the IKN Law, drafted by the Ministry of ATR/BPN

6. Reperpres on Land Management which was led by President Jokowi in an internal meeting on February 8, 2022.

