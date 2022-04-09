Boris Johnson announced the sending of more missiles to Ukraine after a new Russian massacre: at least 50 dead in a train station





British Starstreak missiles will arrive in Ukraine to repel Russian invasion British Prime Minister, Boris Johnsonannounced on Friday sending more anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraineafter the bombing of a train station which his German counterpart Olaf Scholz, visiting London, described as appalling. claiming that Russia’s crimes in Ukraine will not go unpunishedJohnson announces the delivery of military equipment worth 100 million pounds ($130 million), including anti-aircraft missiles starstreak and 800 other anti-tank missiles. The attack on Kramatorsk station shows the darkness in which the once famous army of (Vladimir) Putin is plungedJohnson said at a joint press conference with Scholz. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS) The UK and Germany share exactly the same sense of horror and revulsion at the brutality unleashed, including the inconceivable shelling of refugees fleeing their homes this morning.added the British prime minister. It is a war crime to target civilians indiscriminately, and Russia’s crimes in Ukraine will not go unnoticed or unpunished.he added, as the German Chancellor denounced this atrocious caress. The two leaders also spoke about the Russian fossil fuel importson which Germany depends heavily as a source of energy. British soldiers demonstrate the Starstreak weapon system (AFP)

London has already announced that it wants to end all purchases of Russian oil and coal this year, and possibly Russian gas.and asks the Europeans to do more in this respect. We do all we canassured Scholz. We are quite optimistic that we will get rid of the need to import gas from Russia very soon and, as the Prime Minister said, we are working hard to achieve this, he added. MANPADS are man-portable short-range air defense systems, which They use surface-to-air guided missiles with infrared guidance technology to detect and engage targets.. Effective between 3,000 and 4,800 meters altitude, they pose a great threat to low-flying aircraft, especially helicopters. Several NATO allies have sent such an air defense system to Ukraine. The United States did this with their Stinger missiles and the United Kingdom with the aforementioned Starstreak. The Starstreak works very differently from almost all other types of MANPADS. Each missile contains three 900 gram tungsten alloy darts which are released once the projectile’s two rocket motors burn out to increase the amount of damage. After the launch, the missile is guided towards the target thanks to a double laser beam of low intensity – which avoids its detection – directed by the operator until the moment of the impact. This increases the probability of hitting the target. Darts can pierce helicopter armor and explode on penetration, causing much more damage than a surface explosion. Compared, for example, to the American Stinger missile, The Starstreak reaches a speed of over 3,700 km/h, making it the fastest short-range surface-to-air missile in the world. It moves at 1 km per second and can reach the target in 70 seconds, giving the plane or helicopter very little time to avoid being hit.. (With information from AFP) KEEP READING: For our children: Putin’s cynical message in the Russian missile that killed at least 50 civilians at Kramatorsk train station At least 50 dead and 100 injured in Russian attack on civilians at Kramatorsk train station Ukrainian army denounces that Russia is preparing an offensive in the east of the country as the siege of Mariupol continues

