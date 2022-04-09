Cornered, Imran Khan calls Pakistan “a republic of jokes and bananas”, India a “proud nation”





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Friday ahead of a no-confidence vote on Saturday. Imran Khan said he was saddened by the Supreme Court’s verdict on the rejection of the vote of no confidence and the dissolution of the Assembly. He said the horse trade was taking place openly and wondered why suo moto action had not been taken by the court.

“I’m upset with the Supreme Court’s decision. I was upset because when the Vice President conducted the investigation, the Supreme Court should have investigated it…The rulers’ horse trading is going on openly. The court should have at least taken su motu action,” Khan said, adding that he respects the SC and the judiciary, but the court should have looked at the threatening letter.

“The court did not take the threatening letter seriously”

He further complained that the higher court did not take the “threatening letter” as seriously as it should have. The Prime Minister alleged that some of our people had been meeting with US diplomats over the past four months and “said defiance was coming against Imran Khan”.

Speaking on a ‘threatening letter’, Khan explained what a cipher is – a coded message sent by embassies in their country – said the message could not be shared with the public and the media stating that if these codes are exposed, all the secret information of Pakistan will be exposed.

“Pakistan a joke and a banana republic”

Stating that Pakistan has become a joke and a banana republic, Khan said: “The buying and selling (of legislators) is going on openly, nobody is serious.. it makes me sad. Never seen haggling in the western democracy.”

He also pointed out that nobody respects Pakistan because we are selling for dollars. He also claimed that the democracy of Islamic Nations has absolutely no credibility, it became a joke.

Praising India, Imran Khan said India is a proud nation. “India has an independent foreign policy. No superpower dares to conspire against India, no one can dictate them,” the Pakistani prime minister said while pointing out that India is buying oil from sanctioned Russia.

Imran Khan criticizes Shehbaz Sharif and calls for massive protests on Sunday

Attacking Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Shehbaz Sharif Khan said the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had ‘already prepared his sherwani for the swearing-in ceremony’ and alleged he was involved in a “foreign plot” to overthrow his government.

Khan said he would not accept imported government and called for massive street protests on Sunday night across the country.

“The people, not the army, can safeguard democracy. Come before the people and announce elections. The opposition, entrenched in corruption, wants to see me out of power to bury the charges against them. I am ready for the struggle,” Khan said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/cornered-imran-khan-calls-pakistan-a-joke-and-banana-republic-india-a-proud-nation-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos