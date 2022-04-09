How wealthy is former President Donald Trump?





Former President Donald Trump lost approximately $600 million of his net worth during his tenure as President of the United States. He lost another $700 million from the Capital Hill riots and his dismissals after several organizations stopped doing business with Trump or any of his properties.

In 2022, Trump recouped about $430 million of those losses with his new venture: Truth Social. Forbes reports that the social media platform, which Trump announced in October 2020 and launched in February 2022, has been downloaded more than a million times.

Forbes pegs Trump’s current net worth at $3 billion in total, which is slightly lower than his net worth in his first year in office. The Trump Media and Technology Group, owner of the Truth Social platform, has announced plans to merge with a SPAC. Since the announcement, shares of Trump Media have gone from $10 to $50. Forbes estimated that Trump owns at least 50% of the shares. If the deal goes through, which Forbes says isn’t a sure thing, Trump could sell his shares for $10 each, if he chooses. None of that, however, plays into his newfound wealth, since the deal isn’t done yet.

In 2022, Trump moved up a few steps on the billionaire list ladder, ranking 1,012 globally, up from 1,299 in April 2021.

Donald Trump’s net worth

At the time of his inauguration, Donald Trump was the oldest person to be sworn into the office of President of the United States. He was 70 years and 220 days old on January 20, 2017. (That title now belongs to President Joe Biden, who was 78 when he was sworn in). Trump defeated a number of candidates to become the Republican candidate for the 2016 presidential election. He then defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. His tenure ended Jan. 20, when Biden began his term as the 46th president.

Trump was born into a wealthy family and inherited about $40 million from his late father, real estate developer Fred Trump. In 1971, Donald Trump became the head of what would later be known as The Trump Organization.

Trump’s earnings and title have since helped him grow more than 500 businesses. The business mogul has his share in luxury golf courses, skyscrapers, TV shows, casinos, books, merchandise and, now, social media. These efforts helped him reach the estimated $3 billion that landed him on the Forbes Billionaires list for 2022.

Donald Trump’s business successes

In 1980, Trump struck a deal with Hyatt, the City of New York, and the unprofitable Commodore Hotel next to Grand Central Station, securing the right to renovate and rebrand the struggling hotel as the Grand Hyatt. The property became an instant hit, making Trump one of the area’s best-known property developers.

In 1984, Trump completed construction of the 68-story Trump Tower, which serves as the headquarters of the Trump Organization to this day. The building features a 60-foot waterfall, and on opening day had five levels of retail stores and restaurants.

Trump has owned a host of successful businesses and properties, including Trump Place, a luxury residential community spanning 92 acres. The Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago has a hotel, condos, and many restaurants and shops. The success of Wollman Rink, a Central Park staple, is arguably attributed to Trump.

However, following the storming of the US Capitol, New York City announced it was severing business ties with Trump. On January 13, 2020, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would end three contracts with The Trump Organization that would cease operations of a carousel in Manhattans Central Park, skating rinks and a golf course in the Bronx, reported Reuters.

Donald Trump’s Bankrupt Companies

Donald Trump has big business wins under his belt, but he also has big losses.

In 1988, Trump spent $365 million on a fleet of Boeing 727s, plus landing facilities in Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. He also bought the rights to paint his name on an airplane. His attempt to create a luxury flight experience under the name Trump Shuttle failed, however, and the company was decommissioned.

In 1990, the banks that backed Trump’s investments provided him with a $65 million bailout in the form of new loans and credits. Trump’s famous Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, went bankrupt in 1991, and Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts went bankrupt in 2004. In 2009, the same company now called Trump Entertainment Resorts filed for bankruptcy again.

Trump University is one of Trump’s most high-profile business failures. The unaccredited online college was launched in 2005 and shut down in 2010. Three Trump University lawsuits plagued his first presidential campaign, alleging Trump University was a scam that cost students tens of thousands of dollars. Trump settled the lawsuits for $25 million, although he admitted no wrongdoing.

Donald Trump’s wife and family

Donald Trump has been married three times. He was with his first wife, Ivana, from 1977 to 1992. The couple had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Trump’s three oldest children as well as Ivankas’ husband, real estate investor and developer Jared Kushner have been heavily involved in their father’s presidency.

Trump married Marla Maples in December 1993, two months after Maples gave birth to their daughter, Tiffany. The couple divorced in 1999.

Trump has been married to his current wife and former first lady, Melania Trump, who has an estimated net worth of $50 million, since 2005. Melania is the mother of Trump’s youngest son, Barron.

Donald Trump lifestyle

Donald Trump sometimes lives in a three-story penthouse in Trump Tower with his wife, Melania, and son Barron. The luxuries enjoyed by the family at Trump Tower include an indoor fountain and a doorway encrusted with diamonds and gold, Business Insider reported.

Other notable Trump properties include Mar-a-Lago, where he spent 25 of his first 100 days in office. He returned to the field after his term as president ended, CNN reported. The luxury club is worth $180 million, according to Forbes, and sits on 17 acres of prized South Florida land. Trump bought the estate which has 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces and three bomb shelters for a whopping $10 million in 1985.

Before gaining access to Air Force One, Trump shuttled between campaign stops in his $100 million Boeing 757 adorned with gold seatbelts. Its fleet of luxury vehicles includes a Rolls Royce, an electric blue 1997 Lamborghini Diablo and a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

Trump’s presidency plans for 2024

In February 2022, The Washington Post reported that Trump had hinted at a new run for president. However, he later said his health would be considered in his final decision, The Washington Post reported in April 2022.

We must always talk about health. You seem to be in good health, but tomorrow you receive a letter from a doctor saying to come back to see me. It’s not good when they use the word again, he said.

He added that he thought a lot of people were going to be very happy with my decision, but neither confirmed nor denied whether he would run for president again.

