Politics
World Medical Association writes to PM Modi over Dr Archana Sharma’s suicide
The World Medical Association has written a letter to Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on the suicide of Dr Archana Sharma and demanded a supportive legal environment for medical professionals. The letter urges the Prime Minister to find a solution to the high number of attacks on doctors and other health workers across the country.
In the letter, the association expresses concern over the high number of attacks on health professionals in the country. The letter agreed with the demand made by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to enact unambiguous and effective legal means to stop attacks on doctors and other health workers.
In the letter, WMA President Dr Heidi Stensmyren said: “It must be clear that any harmful or fatal treatment results must first be properly and professionally investigated before any findings on civil and criminal liability can be made. can be drawn. With law enforcement involved before negligence is determined, Dr Stensmyren described it as “a seemingly ambiguous legal situation”.
The letter further emphasized the importance of an “impartial and scientifically correct process for dealing with adverse treatment outcomes”. They said combating non-negligent treatment errors through lawsuits would lead to “defensive medicine avoiding risk and, as such, a reduction in treatment options for patients who are critically ill or at risk.”
“It must be clear that when something happens in health care – and mistakes can happen – these are scrutinized by scientific scrutiny, fairness and objectivity. There is no room for self-righteousness,” he said.
The letter ended with a request to provide “a legal environment and law enforcement that enables healthcare professionals to do their best for their patients, free from the threat of violence or persecution.”
Dr. Archana Sharma, a young gynecologist from Rajasthan, committed suicide on March 29 after an FIR was filed against her for the death of her patient. Doctors across the country showed their support for the deceased and the IMA organized protests in different parts of the country.
Dr. Archana Sharma, an obstetrician at a private hospital in Dausa, Rajasthan, has lost a patient who was believed to have suffered postpartum hemorrhage or excessive bleeding after childbirth. The patient’s family protested the death and allegedly harassed the doctor. An FIR was registered by the state police under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, following which the doctor committed suicide last month. In her suicide note, she wrote:Mera marna shayad meri startedahi sabit kar de (Perhaps my death will prove my innocence).
In the wake of this tragedy, in a similar incident in Maharashtra on April 8, a doctor on duty was assaulted by relatives of a woman who was pregnant with twins but died of postpartum haemorrhage (PPH). or excessive bleeding after childbirth.
Tisgaon-based gynecologist Dr Nilesh Mhaske was brutally beaten by relatives of the patient who died of PPH after delivering twins. The doctor failed to save the patient despite his best efforts and was soon severely beaten by the patient’s relatives. Suffering from injuries from the assault, the doctor has now been transferred to Saideep Hospital in Ahmednagar and is undergoing treatment.
In the context of the recent suicide of Dr Sharma due to the harassment of a patient’s family, the Indian Medical Association (Dwarka) had earlier this week requested the Supreme Court (SC) to seek guidelines for the publication of guidelines for the protection of doctors who are regularly victims of physical assault at the slightest suspicion on the treatment of patients.
Further guidance was sought for the publication of comprehensive guidelines for the establishment of a digitally equipped forensic cell in all police stations across the country to deal with cases of medical negligence.
The petition filed through Barrister Shashank Deo Sudhi also called for a CBI investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a young Rajasthani gynecologist by suicide.
The petitioner argued that the deceased doctor had been harassed by local politicians through relatives of the deceased patients as well as the police who had booked both the deceased and her husband under the IPC 1860 Section 302.
The petitioner indicated that he had recently written to the Prime Minister asking him to introduce guidelines for the full protection of the evidence of treating doctors, but no concrete action has yet been taken on the said issue.
According to the petitioner, while such incidents are quite common throughout the country and there are no regulations/policies/guidelines on preventing such unfortunate incidents and a large number of doctors die due to unprotected professional atmosphere.
It may be recalled that in April 2020, heeding an urgent request and call for protests from the medical fraternity following multiple incidents in which doctors and medical personnel were attacked across the country , the Government of India had issued an order relating to the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. making violence against health care workers a non-bailable offence. Any violence against health workers now carries heavy fines and even prison terms of up to seven years. In addition, the order provided compensation for injuries sustained by health service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property.
Sources
2/ https://www.moneylife.in/article/world-medical-association-writes-to-pm-modi-on-dr-archana-sharmas-suicide/66869.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022