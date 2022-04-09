World Medical Association writes to PM Modi over Dr Archana Sharma’s suicide

The World Medical Association has written a letter to Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on the suicide of Dr Archana Sharma and demanded a supportive legal environment for medical professionals. The letter urges the Prime Minister to find a solution to the high number of attacks on doctors and other health workers across the country.

In the letter, the association expresses concern over the high number of attacks on health professionals in the country. The letter agreed with the demand made by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to enact unambiguous and effective legal means to stop attacks on doctors and other health workers.

In the letter, WMA President Dr Heidi Stensmyren said: “It must be clear that any harmful or fatal treatment results must first be properly and professionally investigated before any findings on civil and criminal liability can be made. can be drawn. With law enforcement involved before negligence is determined, Dr Stensmyren described it as “a seemingly ambiguous legal situation”.

The letter further emphasized the importance of an “impartial and scientifically correct process for dealing with adverse treatment outcomes”. They said combating non-negligent treatment errors through lawsuits would lead to “defensive medicine avoiding risk and, as such, a reduction in treatment options for patients who are critically ill or at risk.”

“For many years, we have observed an increasing rate of violence against health institutions and health professionals in India. It is a serious situation. The attacks are getting worse during the Covid-19 pandemic, at a time when health care needed support and protection the most. There have been violent attacks on staff – people have been injured, intimidated and even killed. This is unacceptable. We stand with the Indian Medical Association in calling on the Indian government for better protection of healthcare workers,” said Dr Otmar Kloiber, Secretary General of the WMA, in a video message of the current session of the council of the organization in Paris (France).

“It must be clear that when something happens in health care – and mistakes can happen – these are scrutinized by scientific scrutiny, fairness and objectivity. There is no room for self-righteousness,” he said.

The letter ended with a request to provide “a legal environment and law enforcement that enables healthcare professionals to do their best for their patients, free from the threat of violence or persecution.”

Dr. Archana Sharma, a young gynecologist from Rajasthan, committed suicide on March 29 after an FIR was filed against her for the death of her patient. Doctors across the country showed their support for the deceased and the IMA organized protests in different parts of the country.

Dr. Archana Sharma, an obstetrician at a private hospital in Dausa, Rajasthan, has lost a patient who was believed to have suffered postpartum hemorrhage or excessive bleeding after childbirth. The patient’s family protested the death and allegedly harassed the doctor. An FIR was registered by the state police under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, following which the doctor committed suicide last month. In her suicide note, she wrote:Mera marna shayad meri startedahi sabit kar de (Perhaps my death will prove my innocence).

In the wake of this tragedy, in a similar incident in Maharashtra on April 8, a doctor on duty was assaulted by relatives of a woman who was pregnant with twins but died of postpartum haemorrhage (PPH). or excessive bleeding after childbirth.

Tisgaon-based gynecologist Dr Nilesh Mhaske was brutally beaten by relatives of the patient who died of PPH after delivering twins. The doctor failed to save the patient despite his best efforts and was soon severely beaten by the patient’s relatives. Suffering from injuries from the assault, the doctor has now been transferred to Saideep Hospital in Ahmednagar and is undergoing treatment.