Trump Jr. accused of ‘treason’ after pre-Jan. 6 Meadows Texts Revealed





Legal experts are calling on Donald Trump Jr. to face criminal charges after newly revealed text messages obtained by the House committee on Jan. 6 show he sought to prevent certification of the 2020 election and install his father for a second term.

As the votes for the 2020 election were counted, Trump Jr. texted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows outlining a strategy to keep President Donald Trump in power by rejecting the election results of major Swing states, CNN reported Friday. The leaked texts shed more light on recent revelations by Trump and the efforts of those around him to block certification of the 2020 election.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. sent Meadows on Nov. 5, according to CNN. “We have several paths We control them all.”

Texts between Trump’s eldest son and the top White House aide outline a course of action to keep the president in power: Prevent swing states from certifying their results through demanding lawsuits and recounts. After casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election, GOP-controlled legislatures could build pro-Trump slates for the Electoral College, according to CNN.

As a last resort, Trump Jr. described how if neither President nor Democrat Joe Biden had enough electoral votes, the House would vote by state delegation to choose the winner, according to CNN.

“Republicans control 28 states, Democrats 22 states,” Trump Jr. texted. “Once again, Trump wins.”

Legal experts and others reacted to the texts by calling for Trump Jr. to be prosecuted for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

“It was an attempted coup,” Richard Painter, a law professor and former chief ethics counsel for former President George W. Bush, said on Twitter. “He belongs to the slammer!”

Glenn Kirschner, a former U.S. Army prosecutor who is an NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst, said on Twitter that the posts were clear evidence that Trump Jr. was part of his father’s “criminal plot to void the election.” .

“How long do we have to endure this open criminality and treachery on the part of Trump and his company before anyone is charged?” writes Kirschner.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu wrote on Twitter that “this certainly looks like an illegal conspiracy.”

Trump Jr.’s text messages align with other efforts to stop Congress from certifying Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

A federal judge ruled last month that Trump “more likely than not” committed a crime by trying to obstruct Congress. The ruling followed a civil case brought by the Jan. 6 committee to compel Trump adviser John Eastman to turn over documents. In a court filing, lawyers for the committee said it had evidence that Trump and his allies were engaging in a “criminal conspiracy.”

Despite the judge’s ruling, the Justice Department has yet to file criminal charges against Trump.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump Jr. for comment.

