KontraS: Jokowi’s 3-period speech ends if voting minister is removed from office





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS) also highlighted the issue of extending the mandate of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi for 3 periods and the postponement of the 2024 general elections. KontraS Deputy Coordinator Rivanlee Anandar said KontraS rejects all talk about extending the term and postponing the election through various methods. Like the amendment to the Constitution of 1945. The reason is that this idea has no urgency and the people did not want the amendment. According to him, this speech or this question could soon disappear if President Jokowi affirmed the ranks of his ministers who are proven to have raised the issue. Without layoffs or layoffs, it is judged that this problem will continue to roll. “This can be done concretely by President Joko Widodo by dismissing ministers who continue to unwind speeches about extending the presidential term,” he said in a statement on Saturday, April 9, 2022. KontraS also called on all parties, especially the elite and political parties, to stop talking about postponing elections and extending their terms. Because, said Rivanlee, this speech is in fact unconstitutional or unconstitutional and a danger to the Indonesian democratic system. “It is the people who have the power to limit, modify or revoke the mandate of power. The talk of postponing elections not only violates the constitution, but it also clearly violates the constitutional rights of citizens to vote and be elected” , did he declare. . According to Rivan, the issue of postponing the election and extending President Jokowi’s term to 3 terms was raised by Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia who said the business community wants the election be postponed to 2027. Furthermore, he was welcomed by a number of political party leaders such as PKB General Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, Golkar Chairman Airlangga Hartarto, who is now also the Coordinating Minister of Economy, and the General President of PAN, Zulkifli Hasan (PAN). “Later, the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Marinves), Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan also praised this speech by mentioning the reasons for big data,” Rivanlee said. The talk of extending the term and postponing the elections, he said, is clearly a form of political collusion between the elites. According to him, this is done in a structured way, as it is done by public officials in the government structure. “In fact, we suspect that this speech is coming from the palace, in this case the cabinet de travail. The escalation is also aimed at mobilizing the lower level structures of government such as the village chief,” Rivanlee said of the 3- from Jokowi. term speech.

