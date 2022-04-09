The geopolitical side and the location of the IKN determination in East Kalimantan is very accurate : Okezone Education





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) announced the transfer of the national capital (IKN) to the province of East Kalimantan. The transfer and development of IKN has a positive impact. One of them can be seen through the role of geography. (Also read: RUSU Chancellor: Jokowi’s call for IKN 10 Minutes City shapes Indonesia’s commitment to fairness) The former head of the Geospatial Information Agency (BIG) for the period 2014-2018, Asep Karsidi said, if you look at the geopolitical side and the location of the determination IKN in East Kalimantan it is very appropriate. This geopolitics is the political basis for developing a geostrategy. The basis is the geographical aspect, so it requires new digital thinking in the age of the millennium, he said in a webinar titled The Role of Geography in Capital Development Impact Analysis national, which was organized by the student of education in geography. Association and the Geography Education Study Program, FKIP Uhamka, Saturday (9/4/2022). This lecturer from the University of Indonesia (UI) sees the aspects of developing economic activities in the current digital era, Indonesia has entered the borderless era. Various activities have been disrupted, including the disruption of regional boundaries in service business activities, such as the accommodation services sector which does not need to own a hotel, but this activity is rapidly expanding beyond the regional borders. Therefore, a new thinking strategy on geopolitics as the geostrategic basis of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia is needed. Moving the national capital is also one of the geo-strategies to meet the challenges of the digital age of the millennium in realizing a better future, he concluded. Geography professor Unisma Rasminto added, speaking about the process of moving the capital, that historically it did not happen only during the time of President Jokowi. During the time of President Soekarno’s leadership, the president expressed his desire to move the capital during the inauguration ceremony of the city of Palangka Raya. But unfortunately, these ideas and ideas had to fail because of the national political turmoil that occurred at that time. The Executive Director of the Human Studies Institute (HSI) continued, IKN Nusantara is expected to become a growth pole that represents its influence on macro-scale economic growth in spatial abstraction. The influence of economic growth manifests itself through economic forces, both centrifugal and centripetal, he said. This economic strength will then foster the creation of dynamic relationships between existing economic sectors. The development of ICS must strengthen the potential of national resources. So that it can encourage national progress according to indicators of national development and independence and national economic sovereignty, he said. Moreover, he said, the development of Nusantara IKN should not forget the people and the city of Jakarta. Because there must be a legal formulation related to the status of the province of Jakarta as soon as possible, whether it is in the form of a business city or a commercial city. So that the transfer of IKN does not have a serious impact on the economic aspects of the region and the people of Jakarta as well as the state of the state infrastructure assets, in particular the government buildings central so that they can best be used in the national interest, he concluded.

