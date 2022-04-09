Judge rules Donald Trump can continue to run Bronx golf course





The city attempted to oust the Donald Trump Company from its management role at a Bronx golf course when a state Supreme Court judge ruled on Friday that the city’s motives were flawed.

According to the New York Post, the city claimed that the Trump Organization could not continue to operate the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point because connecting former presidents to events such as the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol would harm course capacity. attract tournaments.

But Judge Debra James gave the Trump Organization a mulligan when she ruled that point moot because Trump’s contract with the city did not require tournaments to be held there and only sought a part of the profits for the city when they did.

The city has a clause in the contract allowing it to kick the Trump Organization out of the clubhouse at will if it pays an estimated severance package of around $30 million, according to The New York Times.

The decision allowed the organization to choose whether it wanted to continue running the Jack Nicklaus-designed course at the base of the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge that opened in 2015, and Trump’s son Eric told the Post that they would stay.

The judge didn’t buy their nonsense and it’s a well reasoned and appropriate decision and we look forward to running the best golf course for years to come, Eric Trump said.

The contract with the city runs until 2035. It is unclear whether the city’s legal department plans to appeal the decision.

The original plan to terminate the contract came back in 2020 when then-Mayor Bil de Blasio claimed the city had the right to do so because Donald Trump’s actions in Washington on Jan. 6 qualified as a criminal activity.

City attorneys ultimately did not pursue that rationale, and Eric Trump said the ruling in favor of the Trump Organizations proved the scheme was politically motivated.

De Blasio did it for his own political theater, Eric Trump told The Post. He wasted a huge amount of time and municipal resources on his own vendetta. He’s a disgrace to New York and everyone’s glad he’s gone.

