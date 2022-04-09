



SELMA, North Carolina (NewsNation) Hundreds of people are expected to arrive in North Carolina on Saturday to see former President Donald Trump as he greets his candidates running for the upcoming 2022 election.

The Save America Rally will be held in Selma at The Farm at 95 in Johnston County. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

In addition to Trump, the following people are expected to speak:

U.S. Representative Ted Budd, whom Trump has endorsed for the Republican Senate seat to be vacated by Senator Richard Burr. U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn from North Carolina's 11th congressional district, who is running for re-election in the United States. Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina's 9th congressional district U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina's 3rd congressional district Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Bo Hines, candidate for U.S. Representative from the 13th congressional district of North Carolina

Trump supporters like Mike Boatman decided to camp in front of the event space to beat the crowds and catch a glimpse of the former commander-in-chief.

This is my 33rd rally and just to be front row and maybe get that front row seat and be close to Trump, he said.

This event will draw hundreds of people to the Johnston County area. Some travelers arrived by plane and others came from as far away as Florida.

It’s really important that we try to line up to be at least the first 50 in line so that we can kind of get into the rally and get in the chairs, and we can get a little closer to Trump, Pam said. Lathrope.

Photo Credit: WNCN/Darran Todd

She and her friend Debbie Jarvis drove more than seven hours to attend this rally.

I’d love to hear what they’re talking about, and I’d love to see the Trump-backed candidates and hear what they have to say, Jarvis said.

Amy Le and her husband, Covan Nguyen, traveled from San Diego, Calif., to attend the rally, which they say is unlike any other.

We come from a communist country, so we know what communism is. What we are seeing right now is not just the practice of communism on us. What they are doing right now is imposing communism on us, Le said.

The couple moved from Vietnam years ago.

We stood up, and we still support it so people can see it and say it and everyone can work together. But most of Trump’s rallies are very peaceful and friendly, Nguyen said.

Trump is expected to speak about his support for the candidacy of Representative Ted Budds for the US Senate to replace incumbent Senator Richard Burr.



Others hope for a different outcome.

Maybe hell announce he’ll show up, but I doubt it because it’s after half term, but maybe hell announce, Boatman said.

NewsNation affiliate WNCN contributed to the report.

