Launch of the Museum of Islamic Civilizations in Istanbul





TEHRAN (IQNA) A museum of Islamic civilizations has been launched on the grounds of the Grand Camlica Mosque, Turkey’s largest mosque, in Istanbul’s Uskudar district.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the museum on Friday. The museum, which will be managed by the Directorate of National Palaces of the Turkish People’s Assembly (TBMM), displays many relics of Islamic civilizations. The museum also features unique artifacts that trace 1,200 years of Islamic history, many of which have never been displayed before. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Erdogan said: “We presented the new pearl of Istanbul, the Camlica Grand Mosque, with its art gallery, library, conference hall, workshops and museum, to our heritage of civilization as a sign of the richness of our geography, which will serve for centuries.” Erdogan said that civilizations grow through the combined efforts of cities that add value to culture, arts and sciences. Stating that each civilization gives an identity to the city within the framework of its own understanding of morality, art, philosophy and religion, he said: “The identities of cities have been shaped by their historical accumulations , literary, cultural and artistic. Turkey sits on a very special geography which has played a prominent role in history as well as being the cradle of many civilizations, he added. “Our mosque and complex, which we opened for worship about three years ago, is a work that adds value to Istanbul’s skyline. The Museum of Islamic Civilizations is one of the most important parts of our complex. The works to be exhibited in our museum represent the millennial accumulation of Islamic civilization, which has brought a whole new face to these lands,” Erdogan said, adding that valuable works, including the possessions of the Prophet Muhammad (PSL) and the first copies of the Koran, are exhibited in the museum. “I hope that our Museum of Islamic Civilizations will benefit our city, our country and our world of culture and art,” he said. The new museum, built in a closed area of ​​10,000 square meters (107,639 sq ft), has been prepared with works selected from the collections of the Topkap Palace Museum and the collections of the Palace, Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts , Istanbul Archeology Museum, Istanbul Tombs Museum and Foundations Museum. With nearly 800 pieces reflecting the evolution of Islamic art from the 7th to the 19th century, the museum comprises 15 thematic sections including woven Turkish art, works attributed to the Prophet Muhammad and architectural and decorative elements of Islamic art . Visitors to the museum will have the opportunity to see many other works such as representative footprints of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the curtain of the Holy Kaaba of Mecca, the Sultan’s caftans, the Sultan’s childhood notebook Mehmet the Conqueror and coins from the Ottoman era. Special low-reflection, high-transparency UV-blocking glass has been used to house some of the museum’s most fragile exhibits. Showcases are designed to keep out foreign air and dust, and air conditioning is used to maintain an appropriate temperature. The luminaires were designed to draw attention to the displays and highlight the works in the exhibition. Special sensors generate an alarm at any sign of impact, unauthorized opening or breakage. The museum is also protected by 130 security cameras and two facial recognition cameras. Source: Daily Sabah

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://iqna.ir/en/news/3478415/islamic-civilizations-museum-launched-in-istanbul The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos