Seizing the G-2 moment for Ukraine

To stem the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Ukraine, some countries, such as Israel and Turkey, tried to mediate. However, only the United States and China, the two great powers, have the ability to actually help end the war.

The policies of Washington and Beijing are consistent and will shape the outcome of the war in Ukraine. March 18 video call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping is a step in the right direction. Both leaders expressed their support for a diplomatic resolution but refrained from presenting specific measures. It is time for them to step up their efforts and bring all parties concerned to the negotiating table now.

The Group of Two, or G-2, was a concept originally proposed by the economist C. Fred Bergsten in 2005 to describe the economic relationship between the United States and China as the Chinese economy gained momentum to develop after entering the World Trade Organization. The concept has gained popularity in foreign policy circles as a term recognizing the centrality of US-China relations in the contemporary world. Prominent defenders included former US national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, historian Niall Ferguson, former World Bank President Robert Zoellick and economist Justin Yifu Lin. Many had hoped that the cooperative G-2 would not only stabilize the world economy but also contribute to international security.

In 2010, China’s economy overtook Japan to become the world’s second largest, narrowing the gap with the United States. By the time Xi Jinping took control of China and President Obama entered his second term, the dynamic of the relationship had changed. Washington has decided to pursue a pivot policy or rebalance its strategic focus on Asia in response to China’s rapid rise. China was increasingly identified as a challenge and even a threat to US interests. As the bilateral relationship became more competitive, the G-2 concept was quietly dropped.

Today is the time to revive the G-2, not because the United States and China have buried the hatchet and agree on global affairs, but because an ongoing Ukraine crisis that threatens the world must be stopped immediately with the cooperation of the two great powers.

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country is not justifiable. However, as George Kennan, Henry Kissinger, John Mearsheimer and many others have pointed out, Washington’s dismissal of Russia’s serious concerns about NATO’s post-Cold War eastward expansion is a recipe for disaster. In other words, the United States is arguably at least partially responsible for the crisis, and it needs to do something constructive to clear its name.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has also violated one of China’s most cherished foreign policy principles, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Chinese leaders would have been taken aback by the brutal invasion of Russia. China does not support the Russian invasion and has abstained from UN resolutions regarding Russia. Although the Sino-Russian relationship is presented as having no limits, it has a bottom line, which are the precepts and principles established in the Charter of the United Nations. China is committed to being a peaceful and responsible power. Now is the time for China to shine.

China faces internal and external constraints to lead efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Since China showed interest in mediation, some encouragement and enticements from the West, especially the United States, would be conducive to China’s decision to get more deeply involved. Such positive gestures could notably reassure Beijing that relations between China and the West will improve considerably if the crisis is resolved through active Chinese diplomacy. Brandishing sanctions threats or publicly pressuring Beijing is counterproductive.

The war in Europe has already hit the global economy hard, with energy prices soaring. Russia and Ukraine both need offamps to get out of the conflict now. The United States and China should put global interests first. The differences between the two powers have not stopped them from working together to tackle major challenges before, such as cooperation during the Six Party Talks on North Korea in the 2000s and reaching a climate agreement in Glasgow. last November.

It is time for Biden and Xi to use their extraordinary leverage over NATO and Putin respectively to craft a workable resolution to the conflict. A multi-party platform, led by the United States and China, should aim to find a mutually acceptable solution that guarantees Ukraine’s sovereignty while taking into account Russia’s security concerns. The United States and China should provide a joint guarantee for such an outcome and help with post-war reconstruction in Ukraine and Russia. As casualties on both sides increase daily, there is no time for dithering.

This is the right time G-2. Neither Biden nor Xi should let it go.

Zhiqun Zhu is a professor of political science and international relations at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania.