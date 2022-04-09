Donald Trump kicks off Kid Rocks concert tour with special message to fans





Kid Rocks 2022 Bad Reputation kicked off with a special message from Donald Trump. According to Rolling Stone, as well as a TikTok video of Tammy Raber showing Trump’s message, the former President of the United States delivers a video message before Rock takes the stage.

The Rocks tour started in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday night, followed by Omaha last night with Saint Paul tonight. He will return home to Michigan and perform at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on April 16.

In the video message to concertgoers, Trump tells fans to enjoy the Rocks show and also pokes fun at his golf buddies’ play.

Hello everyone. I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Frankly, it’s amazing, Trump’s video message started. All of you who are present are the true backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing, rock and roll patriots.

Trump then joked about the Rocks golf game. Bob is truly one of the greatest artists of our time. Not the best golfer by any means. His golfer could do with a little work, but he’s a really good performer and that’s why you’re here.

He ended the message by putting on a hat that read Make America Rock Again.

Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and above all, rock America again! Have a wonderful time tonight. God bless you and God bless America.

Prior to the start of this tour, Rock stated on his Facebook page that he would not be performing in any city that has COVID-19 protocols.

You’ll get your money back because I’m not coming either. If you think I’m going to sit over there and say don’t tell me how to live, We The People, while people are holding up their vaccination cards and wearing masks, that’s not happening.

In the meantime, Rock says this could be the last major concert tour of his career.

I’m not trying to sell tickets, oh this is the last tour you better come see me but it could very well be for the unforeseen future Rock said in another video he posted on Facebook. I really don’t know for the unforeseen future if I would do a big tour again.

