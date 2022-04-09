How Imran Khan fell out of favor with Pakistan’s parliament and military





One of Pakistan’s twin crises was resolved this week. The other, not so much.

On Thursday, the country’s Supreme Court issued a landmark decision that resolved a constitutional crisis that took shape last week. The court reprimanded Prime Minister Imran Khan, a self-made populist leader and former cricket star who is more celebrity than statesman. Khan, the court ruled, acted unconstitutionally when he dissolved Pakistan’s parliament last week to avoid losing power through a vote of no confidence.

It was a surprising and reassuring decision, said the country’s political experts, given the Supreme Court’s checkered record as an occasional political ally of Khan. On Thursday, the court sided with the rule of law.

But the underlying political crisis that led to the historic court order continues.

Khan bizarrely blamed efforts by opposition parties to oust him on a US-led foreign plot. Now parliament has been restored and will continue its no-confidence vote against Khan’s premiership on Saturday, which will likely lead to his ousting and extraordinary elections later this year. Khan, for his part, said he would retaliate.

The broader political crisis, however, can be traced to the 2018 elections that brought Khan to power. Traditionally, the military is the most important institution in Pakistan, and it has often stepped in to topple elected leaders who get in its way. Khan’s rise is inextricable from military influence on politics, and the incumbent prime minister has accused the military of a soft coup for manipulating the election in Khan’s favour.

It was a very controversial election, says Asfandyar Mir, a researcher at the American Institute for Peace. There was a major question about the legitimacy of this electoral exercise and the government that Khan formed could simply never escape the shadow of the controversy surrounding this election, Mir explained.

Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan speaks after casting his vote at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad on July 25, 2018. Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty Images

More recently, the relationship between the military and Khan has soured, giving the political opposition an opening to act against him. While it’s unclear what role the military played in the Supreme Court’s decision, experts note that the harshness of the courts’ order suggests military buy-in. It’s part of a larger story of instability in Pakistan in which prime ministers are being ousted from power as they lose support from the Pakistani military, Madiha Afzal, a foreign policy officer at the Brookings Institution, told Vox.

But even though the court was influenced by the military, it made the right decision, she said.

Khans’ position weakened domestically

The political and economic situation set the stage for a challenge to Khan.

After leading a campaign that promised less corruption and more economic opportunity for the poor, Khan failed to deliver. Inflation is rising, unemployment is skyrocketing, and a billion-dollar International Monetary Fund program hasn’t helped stabilize things. An international investigation into offshore money last year, known as the Pandora Papers, showed Khan’s inner circle moved money offshore to avoid taxes, contradicting rhetoric Khan’s populist.

Khan presided over an anti-corruption witch hunt targeting opposition parties. Indeed, the opposition parties, many of which are made up of dynastic rulers and families with ancient money, are corrupt, and their attempt to oust Khan can be seen as an attempt to evade further scrutiny. , Mir said.

Yet this anti-corruption effort has crippled government bureaucracy. And it’s part of Khan’s broader strongman-style approach that has been ineffective.

Since his early days in politics, Khan has depended on the courts. Yasser Kureshi, a constitutional law scholar at the University of Oxford, says Khan built his political standing by supporting the judiciary. Imran Khan’s political platform has been built around anti-corruption populism, where he accuses the political class of being corrupt, and over the past 15 years the Supreme Court has seen a wave of case law targeting the political corruption of Pakistan’s mainstream parties, he explains. Khan was the strongest proponent of this jurisprudence as it validated and legitimized his policy.

Now the court seems to have turned against him at a time when the army also lost faith in Khan. With Imran Khan, I think the problem for him is that right now he has no institutional solutions that he can really turn to, says Kureshi.

Khans’ relationship with the United States has also cooled

Pakistan is a nuclear-armed country with a population of 220 million; he built the sixth largest army in the world and has influence as a leader in the Islamic world. A longtime participant in the US War on Terror, Pakistan has also been a contentious partner, criticized for at times encouraging the Taliban.

Khan was elected in 2018, and Mir says that two years later the relationship between him and the military began to cool. Khan quarreled with the army chief over foreign policy issues, and the army viewed Khan’s poor governance as a liability. Last year Khans’ delays in signing a new intelligence chief sparked speculation of further divisions between the two.

President Joe Biden did not phone Khan during his first days in office, although he did call the leader of India, Pakistan’s main rival. Biden administrations have taken a cold sway at Imran Khan who bullied him, Afzal said. Pakistan has just slipped off the radar a bit in terms of high-level engagement.

Khan’s public messaging as a strongman has been partly responsible for the troubled relationship with the United States and, by extension, his relationship with the Pakistani military, which wants to get closer to the United States. .

More recently, this coldness has been expressed by Khan’s decision to remain neutral in Russia’s war against Ukraine; Khan visited Moscow just before the invasion of Russia.

And, now, he has turned to the charges of conspiracy: that the oppositions rise up against him is fabricated by the United States. The origins of Khans’ inflammatory claims appear to be a diplomatic cable that Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington sent home last month after a meeting with senior State Department official Donald Lu. may have expressed about Pakistan’s foreign policy, Khan’s interpretation of the memo was clearly exaggerated. As for those allegations, they are not true, State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week.

It is an open question whether his argument will resonate among a Pakistani population that distrusts the United States. One group he probably doesn’t resonate with: the mighty Pakistani military.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (third from left) and President Arif Alvi (fourth from left) watch Pakistani fighter jets perform during a parade in Islamabad on March 23. Ghulam Rasool/AFP via Getty Images

Khan is critical of the United States to a degree that makes the military uncomfortable, said Shamila Chaudhary, an expert at the New America think tank. The way he talks about the United States prevents the relationship between the United States and Pakistan from being repaired, and it must be repaired.

Meanwhile, the Biden administrations are focused in Asia on great power competition with China and two national security crises (the withdrawal from Afghanistan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine). The botched withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan has deepened the disconnect between Washington and Islamabad, according to Chaudhary, and further upset the Pakistani government.

Robin Raphel, a former ambassador who served as a top South Asia official at the State Department from 1993 to 1997, described Bidens’ vision for Pakistan as a no-no approach.

I’m a diplomat, and I think you get more with honey than with vinegar, she says. It would have been more than worth the president taking five minutes to call Imran Khan.

The United States sent its top State Department human rights official, Uzra Zeya, to the Organization of Islamic Countries summit in Pakistan last month. Zeya also met with the country’s foreign minister and senior officials, as the two countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

But there has been little more than that in terms of a positive message for US-Pakistan relations in light of the recent political and constitutional crises in the country. Price’s recent comments on the situation have been brief: We support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law.

What happens next

Once Parliament completes its vote of no confidence, which could take place today, it will dissolve the government. The country’s electoral commission will then oversee an interim government that will likely be led by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif. (Sharif is the brother of Nawaz Sharif, himself a former prime minister, who is currently living in exile in the UK facing corruption charges.) And, in this next vote, Khan will most likely lose.

But even the details of these elections are controversial. Khan had asked the election commission to set a date within the next 90 days; Opposition politicians have told NPR that reforms are needed before the next vote or they say the military will rig the next election.

In the long term, things are even less clear. Among civil society leaders in Pakistan, there is consensus that the Supreme Court’s decision is good for constitutionalism. But it can also be a way to further expand the ability of the judiciary to intervene in politics.

Kureshi, an expert on the Pakistani courts and how they have increasingly become the arbiter of politics in the country, says the biggest takeaways won’t be fully understood until the court has published the full text of its decision next month. This detailed order can set further legal precedents and even cast the opposition in a bad light.

After the immediate euphoria of keeping Khan’s audacious unconstitutional maneuver in check, this judgment may speak volumes about how the court sees itself, particularly its role in overseeing parliament and the prime minister.

Elected institutions are deeply constrained by the tutelage of overly powerful unelected institutions, whether it’s the military, historically, or the judiciary more recently, Kureshi said. Judgments like this give them the opportunity to further affirm and expand that role.

