Samperin students say they reject the position for 3 periods!





JawaPos.com – The All Indonesia Student Executive Council (BEM SI) on April 11, 2022, plans to hold a protest in front of the State Palace. The protest was conducted in connection with the rejection of the term extension of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the postponement of the 2024 general election. The General Chairman of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) Muhammad Isnur asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to meet with the protesting students confirming that he refuses the mandate of the Head of State for three terms . “A good president and he said that his character is often blusukan for the people, yes sir. Come, listen to what they have to say. At the same time, he stressed that he was committed not to prolong term of the President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Isnur said at YLBHI office, Jalan Diponegoro, Jakarta on Saturday (9/4). According to Isnur, the students carried out a massive action by storming the Palace because they wanted to hear directly from the mouth of Jokowi the refusal to extend the mandate of the head of state. “So it’s not just about asking the minister to shut up. The students are expecting an assignment from Jokowi that he doesn’t want. It hasn’t come out yet,” he said. Isnur will also oversee the conduct of the student protest. He said YLBHI would monitor the device so that it does not act in a repressive manner against the students who took the action. “Thus, student protests are fulfilling their constitutional mandate, students are protesting to carry out the call of the 1945 Constitution to have opinions, to come together, to form associations and to express their expressions,” he said. he declares. “So we will see tomorrow, we will observe how this country treats its citizens who carry out their guarantee duties in the constitution,” he added. Isnur warned that if the apparatus acted in a repressive manner against the students in the subsequent protest, disappointment with Jokowi’s government would grow even more. It is therefore possible that there will be another wave of larger action. “The more repressive it is, the greater the resistance. The more people are unsympathetic to the government. They increasingly see Jokowi’s government as an authoritarian government. The government should ensure that the apparatus respects kindly the respect “, did he declare.

