Boris Johnson is reborn with Zelenski by surprise in Kyiv





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodomr Zelensky during an unannounced visit to Kyiv, according to an image posted to Twitter today by the Ukrainian Embassy in the UK. The diplomatic legation published a photograph of the two leaders sitting face to face in an office, next to the flags of the two countries, and added the word “Surprise” to their message. Shipping military equipment Downing Street, Johnson’s official office, confirmed shortly after the meeting in the Ukrainian capital, the day after the UK announced it was sending new military equipment worth 100 million pounds (120 millions of euros). A spokesman for the prime minister said the trip represents a “show of solidarity with Ukrainians” and that the two leaders met to discuss “long-term (British) support for Ukraine”. Johnson presented new military assistance of 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems. Ukraine’s president addresses UN members in a videoconference TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP Among other questions, Johnson explained to Zelensky the “new package of financial and military aid” offered by the United Kingdom to ensure that his country continues to face Russian attacks. The head of the British government had visited for the last time in kyiv on February 2, a few weeks before the invasion began, when he gave a joint press conference with Zelensky.

Read also Guillem Andres This week, a delegation from the Ukrainian government and senior members of its military attended weapons demonstrations at a training camp in south-west England, where the British armed forces showed them armored vehicles, anti-aircraft defenses and other equipment in action.

Read also Guillem Andres The meeting between the two leaders took place under strict security measures and without announcing it until it took place. The content of the meeting, so far, has not transpired, but analysts say Zelensky may have made the same demands of the British president as he made of European leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lavanguardia.com/internacional/20220409/8189687/boris-johnson-reune-zelenski-sorpresa-kyiv.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos