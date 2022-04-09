Kid Rock Opens New Tour With Video Message From Donald Trump: ‘Let’s Rock America Again’





Kid Rock released a video message from his friend and golf partner, former US President Donald Trump, at the kickoff concert for his “Bad Reputation” tour Thursday night (April 7) in Evansville, Indiana. Before launching into his anti-Joe Biden anthem “We The People,” Rock, who was born Robert James Ritchie, played the message from Trump, who sported a “Make America Rock Again” hat.

“Hello, everyone,” Trump said. “I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Honestly, it’s amazing. All of you in attendance are the true backbone of our great, hard-working, God-fearing country. Roll them patriots.”

He added: “Bob is truly one of the greatest performers of our time. He is by no means the best golfer, his golf game could use a little work, but a great, great performer, and he is why you are here.

“Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and above all, make America rock again.”

Last month, Kid Rock made mainstream media headlines when he said Trump once asked him for his advice on US policy regarding Islamic State and North Korea. In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the 51-year-old musician, who visited the White House in 2017 with Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin, said he was “there with [Trump] a day he ended the caliphate,” referring to US efforts against the Islamic State.

“[Trump] wanted to tweet I don’t like to talk outside of school. I hope not. But the tweet was, and I’m paraphrasing, but it’s like, you know, ‘If you ever join the caliphate, you know, trying to do this, you’re gonna be dead.’

“He says, ‘What do you think?’ [I said] ‘Awesome. I can’t add anything better. But then it comes out and it’s reworded and more political, to sound politically correct. And just, “be scared”.

He also said that he and Trump once “looked at maps. As I sometimes make dirty records.

“What do you think we should do about North Korea? I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer that.'”

Kid Rock also praised Trump for speaking “off the cuff.”

“See now, if you watch a Joe Biden interview and you watch a Trump interview, there’s no comparison. And Trump is talking off the cuff.

“I get what it is, sometimes you get it wrong. But I’d rather hear someone come from here [the heart] and be wrong from time to time.”

Kid Rock had previously described himself to The Guardian as “definitely a Republican on fiscal and military issues, but I lean in the middle on social issues.”

“I’m not a big fan of abortion,” he said, “but it’s not for a man to tell a woman what to do. As an ordained minister, I’m not looking forward to ‘marry homosexuals, but I’m not opposed to that.’

He also said he “played the inauguration of Barack Obama [in 2009] even though I didn’t vote for him. I didn’t agree with his politics, but there was an exciting sense of change in the air. This promise has not been kept, the country is more divided than ever.”

Kid Rock is currently promoting his new album, “Bad Reputation,” which was released digitally on March 21. The physical CDs arrived on April 6.

“Bad Reputation” includes Kid Rock’s three songs released in January “We The People”, “The Last Dance” and “Rockin'” as well as his November 2021 single “Don’t Tell Me How To Live”, which has was recorded with Canadian hard rockers MONSTER TRUCK.

“We The People” features the chorus of “Let’s go, Brandon,” conservative code for “Fuck Joe Biden” (born when a NASCAR reporter misheard a crowd, reporting that they chanted for racer Brandon Brown when they were actually chanting swear words at the US President), and also takes aim at mainstream media, CNN, TMZ, Twitter and Facebook, as well as mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blabbermouth.net/news/kid-rock-opens-new-tour-with-video-message-from-donald-trump-lets-make-america-rock-again/

