Imran Khan’s PTI files plea against Pak Supreme Court order on no-confidence vote, calls cabinet meeting at 9pm PST | world news





Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday filed a petition for review against Pakistan’s Supreme Court’s order reversing National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s rejection of a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is not yet clear whether the court has agreed to hear the motion. Earlier, when adopting the decision, Pakistan’s highest court had called Suri’s order “unconstitutional”. The petition calls for a review of this order, which was passed unanimously by a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, ARY News reported.

Read also | Where is Imran Khan as his party launches ‘Kaun bachaega Pakistan’ slogan

Filed by Babar Awan and Barrister Mohammad Azhar Siddique, the petition named PML-N, Supreme Court Bar Association, PPP, Sindh Bar Council and High Court Bar Association of Sindh as defendants, according to Dawn.com.

Live updates of the political crisis in Pakistan here

The petition urged the Supreme Court to “review, recall and rescind the contested order” which was passed on April 7, and said the order was based on “mistakes floating to the surface”.

The petitioners further argued, as reported by Dawn, that the court order, in the absence of detailed reasons, was not a judicial decision pursuant to Article 184(3) of the Constitution. Pakistani – which states that a matter must have public value if the court is to have jurisdiction.

“The Supreme Court erred in recognizing that within the proceedings of the House, Parliament is sovereign, independent and not subject to the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court or any other court,” Dawn said in the petition. .

Read also | Maryam calls Imran psycho, asks him to go to India if he loves her so much

He also defended Suri’s action, pointing out that it was to enforce Section 5 of the Constitution and therefore the court’s decision overturning it must be reconsidered.

Referring to the vote of non-confidence, the petition states that the corresponding procedure is elaborately defined in the Constitution and that the Supreme Court is therefore “not authorized to micromanage the affairs of Parliament”.

The National Assembly, meanwhile, will resume at 8:30 p.m. PST and continue until midnight. Khan called a cabinet meeting for 9 p.m. PST, with local media reporting that the vote of no confidence against him could take place an hour earlier, although there was no clarity after the latest events on the matter. The timing of the vote was reportedly decided after an informal agreement between the ruling party and opposition parties.

Reports indicate that Khan’s PTI is trying to extend the deal without a vote and is trying to rally supporters outside parliament. However, in its ruling, the SC said today’s session of the assembly cannot be adjourned until the vote of no confidence is taken.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/imrans-khan-s-pti-files-review-plea-against-sc-s-ruling-of-no-trust-vote-101649506693174.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos