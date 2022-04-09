What is the Xi-Duterte War Deterrent?

‘TWAS called a telesummit, which happened between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, April 8. But for the ongoing protocols of the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was no less important than it should have been if carried out face-to-face.

According to Malacaang, the summit, although its venue was internet-restricted, was “open, warm and positive” and lasted an hour.

Taken in the context of the worsening of world tension resulting from the continuation of the war in Ukraine, this statement by the Palace can only be banal. What Filipinos deserve to know is how imminent the Ukraine crisis is likely to spill over into the South China Sea region, and therefore inevitably into the Philippines.

In fact, it’s not been a month since the president’s speech after signing amendments to the civil service law strayed into the Ukraine crisis, emphatically stating that the moment Russian President Vladimir Putin presses the “red button” would be the trigger for China invades the Philippines.

Here are the true words of President Duterte: “If by misfortune, talagang maipit si Putin at tusukin niya ‘yung pula na butones, ah wala na. So my thought is ‘pag mag ganoon ‘yan, China will invade. , tatamaan talaga tayo. Tatamaan talaga (If by some misfortune Putin gets cornered and decides to push the red button, it’s all gone. So I think if that happens China will invade. But in the intelligence briefing, we’ll be really hitting. He will really hit). The question this column wishes to address now is, between the time Duterte made that statement and the Xi-Duterte telesummit, what happened for talks between the two to be considered “open, warm and positive.” ? Time and time again, this column has opined that the Philippines is still in constant danger of being embroiled in global confrontations initiated by the United States because of the military treaties that bind the country to America: the Treaty Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDT) of 1951, the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) of 1998 and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) of 2016. States can deploy nuclear weapons in certain bases of the armed forces of the Philippines are not subject to the control of the Philippine authorities at all. It is precisely for this reason that China should attack the Philippines as a preventive measure against the United States in the event of the outbreak of hostilities between the two superpowers.

And in this regard, in the previous event cited above, which had already been reported in this column, President Duterte said: “So, kasali talaga tayo diyan kasi ano, make no mistake, nandito ‘yung America. The reason I say why I ordered our military to allow them without restriction [pre-positioning of equipment, building of structures and rotation of forces through five designated Philippine bases: Antonio Bautista Air Base, Basa Air Base, Fort Magsaysay, Lumbia Air Base and Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base. At any rate, those orders are in accord with provisions of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement inked during the administration of the late President Noynoy Aquino. US military access to these bases drastically reduces its response time to any Chinese provocation or escalation in the South China Sea.” To repeat, President Duterte categorically stated that he authorized the use of Philippine bases for nuclear arms deployment by America “para matapos na ang lahat (to end [the war] entirely). What exactly did he mean by that, “para matapos na ang lahat”? For America to finally prevail over China? .blog, gloated voraciously, stating, “Duterte’s pro-China policy is effectively over, and he is doing his best to bring the Philippines back in line with the United States. So, now with the telesummit, then, it would appear Duterte has made another U-turn from what Grosman described as Duterte’s new turn toward the United States and a return to “open, warm, and positive relations.” with China.

It is worth quoting at length what Malacaang said about what the telesummit achieved: On the Western Philippine Sea (South China Sea) dispute, Duterte and Xi stressed the need to exert every effort to maintain peace, security and stability in the region by exercising restraint, dissipating tensions and working on a mutually acceptable framework of functional cooperation.

“Both leaders acknowledged that while differences existed, both sides remained committed to [broadening] space for positive engagements that reflect the dynamic and multi-dimensional relationship of the Philippines and China,” the Palace said.

“The two presidents stressed the importance of continuing discussions and concluding the code of conduct on the South China Sea.

“Meanwhile, Presidents Duterte and Xi discussed global and regional developments and reaffirmed the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). They also renewed the commitment to bring peace, progress and prosperity in the region”. I leave it to the technocrats to interpret these words in diplomatic nuances. I would limit myself to my layman’s understanding. That, as President Duterte said earlier, China will invade the Philippines because America is here. The only way China will be deterred from attacking the Philippines is for President Duterte to execute the power that rests in his hands, a power that, with the stroke of a pen, will end America’s military stranglehold on the Philippines. Philippines: repeal of MDT, VFA and EDCA.

What, in simple terms, was agreed between Presidents Duterte and Xi regarding these treaties, which in President Duterte’s own words, “whether we like it or not”, will lead the Philippines to war as soon as President Putin will push “the red button” all because America is here.

Very briefly, what did the two leaders agree on regarding MDT, VFA and EDCA? Again, in President Duterte’s own words, “Let’s not kid each other. President Xi cannot ignore the fact that these treaties are the only obstacle to China’s absolute and total comradeship towards the Philippines. Could he, frankly, have reached an agreement “to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea region” without the Philippines having to abrogate the despicable and onerous treaties that the United States had imposed on him? How in heaven’s name could China live in peace with the Philippines concealing an American dagger aimed at the heart of Beijing?