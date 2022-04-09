President Jokowi to inaugurate members of Bawaslu KPU April 12, 2022





JAKARTA, iNews.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will inaugurate the Commissioners of KPU and Bawaslu for the period 2022-2027 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said that the nomination was proof that the government had not interfered in the 2024 campaign election affairs. “On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the President will inaugurate the members of KPU and Bawaslu who were legally elected after a selection process by an independent committee and the DPR. This is proof that the government is focused on preparing for the 2024 general elections,” Mahfud said. , Saturday (9/4/2020). 2022). Mahfud assured that the government had absolutely no desire to interfere in the affairs of the KPU and Bawaslu in the preparation of the general elections of 2024. According to him, the independence of the two institutions would always be respected. Mahfud advised the KPU and Bawaslu to continue working on the preparations for the elections in accordance with the provisions of the constitution and the Election Law (UU). “The government always respects the independence of the KPU and Bawaslu. We will not intervene, but will prepare for the 2024 elections in accordance with the constitution and the law,” he said. As we know, in recent times the discourse of postponing the 2024 elections until the extension of the presidential term has gained prominence. Several cabinet ministers also commented. The president has made it clear that he obeys the constitution regarding the developing speech. The president has banned Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet ministers from talking about postponing the 2024 elections or extending the presidential term. According to him, it is only a controversy within the company. The Head of State said so during the full Cabinet meeting in the presence of ministers on Wednesday (04/05/20202). “Don’t cause controversy in the community, focus on working to deal with the difficulties we are facing. Don’t let anyone talk about delays or extensions,” Jokowi, seen on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube, said on Wednesday ( 6/4/2022). Publisher: Muhammad Fida Ul Haq Share articles: Share Share



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inews.id/news/nasional/presiden-jokowi-akan-lantik-anggota-kpu-bawaslu-12-april-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos