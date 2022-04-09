The One Thing Ro Khanna Thinks Donald Trump Is Right





His Bidens message, not the message, which he seems to disagree with.

And on this topic, Khanna goes into off-the-record speech, punctuating every actual word with the phrase of the record of the record of the record as if writing a document. This is the rare case where he seems inarticulate.

What Khanna will tell readers is this: Bidens’ instincts are far better than all the young employees working for him, he tells me. He speaks in a language that is not politically correct. When his staff grimaces, he is channeling what real Americans think. And I think they’re being overly cautious. I think: let it be there. Let him speak. Let him inspire. Don’t try to overprotect him. I mean, that’s the only thing I can think of. . . he said, interrupting himself.

Consider Ro Khanna’s own district, Californias 17th.

The area spans parts of Silicon Valley and, at approximately 185 square miles, contains $11 trillion in market capital. A big technology company in the region is Intel. The chipmaker is committed to building semiconductor fabs outside of Columbus, Ohio, creating thousands of jobs in the area. I would make weekly trips to Columbus, says Khanna.

If Trump was still in power, the whole country would have known about it.

Biden could go there, he says, and people could see a party with energy. A forward movement. A feeling that we are on the move. Moving. It seems that Washington is not moving. Everything is taken in the dilapidated. And in this imaginary trip to Ohio, Khanna envisions Biden on stage with a new generation of active and exciting members with him, he says without needing to mention, of course, that he would be one of them. .

Ro Khanna in Cheap Seats

Ro Khanna was 27 when he saw Barack Obama deliver his speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2004. From cheap seats at Boston’s Fleet Center, he attended as a volunteer for John Kerry, watching the future president deliver what he felt. was a speech of love from America.

Less than 10 years later, Khanna ran for his congressional constituency, losing to seven-term incumbent Mike Honda. Two years later he raced again and this time he won. Khanna is one of the most visible young Democrats in Congress today. Inside the bookcases of his office, memoirs by Gene Sperling and Elizabeth Warren accompany a potty training manual. (Khanna has two young children at home. He and his wife typically don’t discuss them in political circles.)

A former lecturer in economics at Stanford University, Khanna is an academic by nature, knowledgeable about technology in his district and how to transfer some of that wealth to the rest of the country. But he draws some blanks on the cultural fascination for his neighborhood. Khanna makes it a point to read People magazine, just to see if I’m up to it, he says. I used to have this pop culture challenge. When I ask him if he’s watching The Dropout, a Hulu series about Silicon Valley’s most notorious fraud case, the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, Khanna says no, but doesn’t seem to know either. what am I talking about. That night, over drinks with friends, he told me a few days later, they explained the show to him and said, ‘You really should watch this.

While he’s eager to model at least parts of Trump’s approach to the news cycle, he doesn’t share the same appetite for celebrity entertainment. At the Gridiron dinner in Washington last weekend, Khanna agreed that star Republican speaker Chris Sununu was really funny and witty. But when a guest turned to him halfway through and said, This guy could be president, Khanna flinched. I was like, really? Is this what we need in this country? Like, The Bar is an entertaining, stand-up comedy? I mean, it’s better to have a sense of humor than not. Lincoln had one. Reagan had one. But the deification of entertainment as the yardstick of what we want in our president amused me.

In her office, Khanna fixes her iPhone on a tripod by her desk, staring intently at the small screen. As he goes from the Hartmann podcast to a meeting with progressive leaders to a hit with Fox News Digital, the congressman looks like a man waiting for a guest in his own building until the next generation truly takes over. In Washington, the big Democratic names who have power or who have approached it Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders are all over 70 years old.

Congressman Ro Khanna prepares for a Zoom call in his office at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC on April 1, 2022. Detail from Khanna’s library.

Why has the transition to a new generation been so slow? There are two reasons, says Khanna. One is structural: running for office still requires money and name recognition. But the second reason is philosophical.

We are in such a time of flux that the familiar is more comfortable for people. People crave stability.

But there will be a time when people will say, OK, it’s time for something new.

Ro Khanna on Fox News

Khanna’s final interview of the day is with Fox Newss America Reports, in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building. He was asked, and not for the first time, to talk about rising oil prices. In Foxs daily lineup, Biden is blamed for runaway inflation, but Khanna asks viewers to consider the role of corporations. As chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Environment, he led a month-long campaign against oil executives, forcing six of them to testify before lawmakers for the first time in late last fall.

He likes to go on Fox. Some left-wing activists criticize him for this, but for Khanna, it’s a sport. He enjoys the pressure of debate, the ability to measure his own performance after the fact. If you’re a Democrat and you’re not on those shows, Khanna says, then you’re not intellectually challenged. You don’t hear the counter-argument. You don’t see blind spots from your vantage point. After each shot, he sometimes checks Twitter to read the reviews. A recent appearance on Neil Cavutos’ show, he says, was not one of his best interviews, but Cavuto had made some very good points, also on oil prices, and he enjoyed it.

Frankly, it made me think more about the question.

