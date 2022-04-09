Xi speaks by phone with Philippine president





Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Friday with his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte. During the phone conversation, Xi said he still had fresh memories of Duterte’s first visit to China in October 2016, which he called an icebreaker trip and a milestone in the history of China. bilateral relations. Over the past six years, Xi said, the two sides have followed the important consensus reached between the two leaders and persisted in promoting good-neighbourly friendship and cooperation, properly handling differences, working together for common development and getting rid of interference. in bilateral relations, which shows a new situation of vigorous development. The two countries have established a comprehensive strategic cooperative relationship, deepened the synergy between the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the “Build, Build, Build” plan, and jointly promoted cooperation in programs. such as infrastructure construction, with bilateral agreements the volume of trade doubled during the period, he added. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, the two sides have supported each other, safeguarded the safety and health of the people of the two countries, and worked to maintain the stability of industry and regional supplies. Chains. The good handling of the South China Sea issue by the two sides has provided an important basis for China-Philippines friendly cooperation, benefited both peoples, and also effectively safeguarded regional peace and stability, Xi said. Xi. Xi stressed that China maintains continuity and stability in its policy towards the Philippines and is willing to work with the country to promote sustainable and healthy development of bilateral relations to reach new levels. The Chinese side is ready to continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines if necessary, and to strengthen bilateral cooperation in researching and developing specific drugs and building public health capacity, Xi said. Xi. China is also ready to promote the construction of major projects and expand cooperation in trade, investment, education, as well as people-to-people and cultural exchanges with the Philippines, he said. China will also import more quality products from the Philippines, encourage Chinese companies to invest and do business in the Philippines, and contribute to the modernization process of the Philippines, he added. Xi pointed out that the current international situation has once again proved that regional security cannot be achieved by strengthening military alliances. The Chinese side stands ready to work with the Philippines and other countries in the region to uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, firmly take control of regional security, and jointly safeguard peace and stability. hard-won gains in the region to build a community with a shared future for humanity, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shine.cn/news/nation/2204084158/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos