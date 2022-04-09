Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions as UK’s Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Kyiv





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! In a short, pre-recorded speech at a Stand Up For Ukraine forum in Warsaw, Poland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for additional sanctions against Russia and more support. “Sanctions must be imposed on all Russian banks. A Russian oil embargo must be imposed. The Russian war crimes machine must be deprived of its ability to act,” he urged. “Life-saving aid must be provided to Ukraine. We have asked for arms. We have asked for financial assistance. We have asked for support from Ukraine and migrants for these 10 million people forced by the Russians to flee their foyer.” MAYOR OF MARIUPOL SAYS 31,000 RESIDENTS ARE DEPORTED AT GUNPOINT TO RUSSIAN FILTRATION CAMPS, EVACUATIONS BLOCKED The leader said he hoped the courage shown by Ukrainians amid Russia’s continued onslaught would be shared by everyone around the world and that others should “do everything to force Russia to seek peace” and to hold the soldiers and their commanders accountable for their crimes against his people. . Zelenskyy called on the democratic world to support Ukraine’s efforts. “Ukrainian courage deserves respect. Convince your politicians. Stay with Ukraine. Stay with freedom. Stay with bravery,” he said. Canadian President Justin Trudeau, Polish President Andrzej Duda and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also delivered brief remarks. It comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a surprise meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday. Johnson’s office said the meeting was a “show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.” It came a day after Johnson pledged an additional $130 million in high-quality military equipment to Ukraine. RUSSIA TO MOBILIZE 60,000 RESERVISTS AS IT TARGETS EASTERN UKRAINE: SENIOR DEFENSE OFFICER Following a devastating missile strike Friday at Kramatorsk railway station that killed at least 52 people and injured more than 100 civilian evacuees advanced Saturday before an expected Russian attack. Russia has denied responsibility for the killings and accused the Ukrainian military of firing at the station in an attempt to blame Moscow for the civilian casualties. The remains of the rocket had the words “For Children” in Russian painted on it. Russia had also wrongly claimed that the horrific massacre in the town of Bucha had been organized by Ukraine. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Ukrainian authorities have warned they expect to find more mass killings once they reach the southern city of Mariupol. Russia has withdrawn its troops from northern Ukraine, focusing on Donbass after failing to capture the national capital. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

