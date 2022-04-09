LIVE updates: Prisoner’s van reaches Pakistani parliament; deployed security





Live updates: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan held an emergency cabinet meeting on Saturday night as he pledged not to step down and ‘fight until the last ball’ even though his government should lose a motion of censure in the National Assembly.

India reported a single-day increase of 1,150 new Covid-19 cases, taking the number of infections in the country to 4, 30, 34,217, while the number of active cases fell to 11,365 , according to the Union Health Department on Saturday. The death toll from the disease soared to 521,656 with 83 daily fatalities reported, according to data updated by the ministry as of 8 a.m.

Pakistan’s parliament is due to convene on Saturday to vote on impeaching Imran Khan as prime minister, an official notice announced on Friday, potentially cutting short his tenure as leader. Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled late Thursday that Khan must face the no-confidence vote, which he is expected to lose, meaning he will be ousted from office. The lower house of parliament was convened for a session on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (11 a.m. IST).

A missile hit a train station where thousands of Ukrainians had gathered on Friday, killing at least 50 and injuring dozens in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee an imminent new Russian offensive in the east of the country, Ukrainian authorities said. .

A day after Russia was suspended from the UN Human Rights Council amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Friday it did not plan the same for Moscow on the Human Rights Council. security where she is a permanent member with a right of veto.

