Smoking Rifle: Trump Jr Texted Meadows Strategies to Cancel Election Report | Donald Trump Jr.





Two days after the 2020 election, Donald Trump Jr texted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows with strategies to overturn the result, CNN reported.

This is what we need to do, please read it and please pass it on to anyone who needs to see it because I’m not sure I would, would writes Trump Jr, adding: It’s very simple We have many paths[.] We control them all.

A leading legal authority called the text a smoking gun.

CNN said the text was sent on Nov. 5, 2020, two days before Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election and the next president.

Two months after November 5, on January 6, 2021, Trump supporters told to fight like hell for his cause attacked the US Capitol. A bipartisan Senate report linked seven deaths to the riot.

According to CNN, in his Meadows texts, Trump Jr laid out the strategies the Trump team pursued in spreading lies about voter fraud and pressuring state and federal authorities.

Those tactics included lawsuits in swing states, the overwhelming majority of which were dismissed, and the fact that a handful of Republican state houses offered lists of fake Trump voters.

CNN also said Trump Jr had suggested that if such measures don’t work, congressional lawmakers could throw out the election results and vote to keep Trump in power.

Immediately after the Capitol riot, 147 congressional Republicans voted to oppose the results in key states.

Trump Jrs attorney Alan Futerfas told CNN: After the election, Don received many messages from supporters and others. Given the date, this message probably came from someone else and was forwarded.

CNN said Trump Jr’s text was obtained by the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. This week, the committee interviewed Trump Jrs’ sister, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, both former senior White House advisers. Their testimonies are the lawmakers closest to the former president.

Spokespersons for Meadows and the House Jan. 6 Committee had no comment to CNN.

In political circles, the subject of criminal culpability for both the attempted nullification of the election and the assault on the Capitol is raw material.

About 800 people have been charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol, but so far only Steve Bannon, among Trump’s top advisers, has faced a criminal charge.

The former White House strategist has pleaded not guilty to criminal contempt of Congress, after refusing to cooperate with the January 6 committee. This week, the House voted to recommend the same charge for Dan Scavino, Trump’s social media aide, and Peter Navarro, a business adviser who became the president’s bulldog on election subversion, outlining the plan in detail.

A contempt charge against Meadows has been recommended to the Justice Department. No charges have been announced.

Last month, a federal judge said Trump appeared to have committed multiple crimes.

Based on the evidence, the court finds that it is more likely than not that President Trump and Dr. [John] Eastman [a law professor who advised Trump] dishonestly conspired to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021, Judge David Carter has ruled.

Carter also described Trump’s scheme as a coup in search of legal theory.

Responding to news of Donald Trump Jrs’ communication with Meadows, Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe said on Twitter: This text is a smoking gun.

Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor now an analyst for NBC, went further.

The subject line of Don Jrs email might as well have been, I am a member of my father’s criminal conspiracy to overturn the election. How long do we have to endure this open and treacherous criminality on the part of Trump and his company before anyone is charged?

The Associated Press contributed to this report

