PM Modi to address Umiya Mata Temple Foundation Day event tomorrow





The temple was inaugurated by the prime minister in 2008 when he was chief minister of the state and based on his suggestions, the temple trust carried out various social and health-related activities, according to a press release from the PMO.

Umiya Mata Temple. Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th Founding Day celebrations of the Umiya Mata Temple in Gathila, Gujarat on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday via video conference. At 1 p.m. tomorrow, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I will speak at the celebrations of the 14th day of the founding of the Umiya Mata Temple in Gathila, Junagadh. This Temple Trust is at the forefront of several community service initiatives. https://t.co/lf3s7ujqfV Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2022 In a statement on Saturday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the temple was inaugurated by Modi in 2008, when he was chief minister of the state. Based on his suggestions, the temple trust has carried out various social and health-related activities such as free cataract operations and free distribution of Ayurvedic medicines to patients from economically weaker sections of society, a- he declared. Umiya Maa is considered the deity (kuldevi) of the Kadava Patidars. Read all Latest news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here.

